Alex Trebek Dead: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel Among Celebrities Paying Tribute to Late 'Jeopardy!' Host

As news of Alex Trebek's passing spread on Sunday, people worldwide were devastated, including other entertainment stars. Celebrities began posting their tributes to Trebek throughout the afternoon and offered condolences to his family. Fans came together online to mourn.

Trebek passed away on Sunday afternoon at his home, according to the official announcement from Jeopardy! producers. The iconic game show host had been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year and a half and had been open about it even as he continued to host his show. Trebek was a beacon for many fans in the same position, and he encouraged others to keep fighting, making it all the more heartbreaking that he passed away.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek has been working in the entertainment business for nearly six decades and has hosted Jeopardy! for about 36 years, so he has touched many lives within the industry. Some came forward to share the stories of how Trebek inspired them, either from the TV screen or in real life. All remarked that Trebek was consistent with his kindness and decency.

Trebek's passing was also inevitably folded into the news of the projected presidential election results, which consumed all of Twitter's attention this weekend. Many found it hard to separate their feelings about the two events. Here is a look at what Twitter had to say.