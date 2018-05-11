‘Alex Inc’ Canceled by ABC After 1 Season

Alex Inc. is closing shop at ABC.

The single camera comedy was based on Alex Blumberg’s podcast entitled “StartUp” about a man who quit his job to start his own company. Zach Braff executive produced and starred in the series and also directed some of the episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety reports the series averaged a lackluster 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The series also starred Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Elisha Henig and Audyssie James. Matt Tarses served as executive producer and writer; John Davis and John Fox were executive producers from Davis Entertainment; Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber from Gimlet Media also executive produced in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

After news broke of the cancellation, Braff tweeted out a goodbye message for the series. “Goodbye Alex Inc. I’m forever grateful to our outstanding crew who worked their asses off. And thanks to everyone who gave the show a chance.”

Goodbye Alex Inc.

I’m forever grateful to our outstanding crew who worked their asses off. And thanks to everyone who gave the show a chance. #DragonEnergy pic.twitter.com/5fqfydscus — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 11, 2018

The announcement comes a few hours after the network canceled dramas Designated Survivor and Quantico. While giving renewal orders to Splitting Up Together, Speechless and How to Get Away With Murder.

Designated Survivor was reportedly difficult to produce, as it was filmed in Toronto, the writers room was set in Los Angeles and creator David Guggenheim is based in New York. Sutherland, who executive produced the series, is highly involved in the show’s creative side and effectively does a pass on each script before it is finalized alongside Guggenheim.

The series is the first to come out of Gordon’s independent banner outside of ABC Studios, with the latter set as the lead producer on the show. The series might not have been a ratings monster, but a lucrative deal with Netflix and a strong international following made it a profitable series.

The Priyanka Chopra-led series Quantico, from ABC Studios and producer Mark Gordon, was a breakout when it debuted in fall 2015, setting delayed viewing lift records. But with its dense narrative and heavy serialization, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines into Season 3.

ABC’s current 2018-19 television schedule also includes renewed series like Roseanne, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family and The Goldbergs. As well as new series, The Rookie, Take Two, A Million Little Things and Single Parents.