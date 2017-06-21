'Alaskan Bush People' Family Has ‘Unimaginable Crisis’ As Mom Ami And Son Matt Go To Hospital

The Brown family, who is featured on Discovery's Alaskan Bush People, is battling an "unimaginable crisis" as family matriarch Ami Brown has been experiencing serious health issues that have left her suffering from debilitating pain and weight loss.

"The pain … I just can't take it anymore," Ami Brown, 53, says in a sneak peek of Wednesday's season premiere.

In the first few minutes of the reality show's premiere, Ami's eldest son, 34-year-old Matt Brown, and her eldest daughter, 22-year-old Bird Brown, wonder if their mother has cancer. Due to Ami's health crisis, the Brown family will venture away from their home in the Alaskan bush down to Southern California.

"Good Lord will take care of us," Bill, Ami's husband, says to her. "He always does."

In the clip, the Brown family is visibly shaken by Ami's health scare.

"We've worried so much and we've waited so long," Gabe, 27, said. "I don't really have any thoughts left."

While her children are concerned, Ami remains strong and says she is "tough" enough to take on whatever illness she may be suffering from.

"Sinking boats we've survived — with babies. I can handle [this]," Ami said.

The situation has become so dire that the Browns are moving from their homestead in rural Alaska where they have lived away from the mainstream United States for years.

"Our lives are changing. We're closing down and moving out," Matt says.

Before the family was able to relocate to "the lower 48," Matt suffered an injury that prompted one of the show's producers to call emergency medical assistance.

A worrisome clip shows Matt Brown being loaded into an ambulance with his head bleeding and wrapped in gauze. Check out the sneak preview of Alaskan Bush People's season premiere here.

Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.