'Today' Show Fans Send Love to Al Roker After Longtime Meteorologist Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

TODAY Show viewers are sending well wishes to Al Roker after he announced Friday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Roker made the announcement Friday morning while also confirming that he will be taking some time away from the morning show and said that his diagnosis is "a good news-bad news kind of thing" as it was "caught early," though he noted that "it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

During the morning segment, Roker, 66, revealed that his cancer was first detected following a routine physical, during which his doctor discovered he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in his bloodwork. He got an MRI, followed by a biopsy, to confirm his diagnosis. Roker was by himself when he learned of his diagnosis, the weatherman admitting that "in hindsight," he wishes he had told his wife, Deborah Roberts, to come.

Our friend and colleague @AlRoker reveals that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

Roker said that he will be undergoing surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to have his prostate removed. As a result, he is taking a break from the NBC morning show, though he said that "hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back."

Friday's announcement left many viewers in shock and even more flocking to social media to shower Roker with love and support. Scroll down to see some of the well wishes Roker is receiving following his diagnosis and to see more of what the meteorologist said on Friday.