Adult Swim Orders 5 New Episodes of Fan-Favorite Series

Adult Swim has ordered five brand new episodes of fan-favorite series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. According to Deadline, the network is bringing the show back for a handful of new Season 12 episodes. The report comes as Adult Swim gets ready for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, a new movie debuting on HBO Max in February, and premiering March 12, on Adult Swim.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force officially debuted in 2001, a (sort of) spin-off of Adult Swim's Space Ghost Coast to Coast. It was created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, and features the voices of Dana Snyder, Carey Means, George Lowe, C. Martin Croker, Andy Merrill, and Mike Schatz. Both Willis and Maiellaro lend their voices to the show as well. Back in 2020, Under The Radar spoke with the creators and got them to open up about the origins of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. "We wrote these characters originally into a Space Ghost episode that never got made," Willis revealed. Maiellaro added, "Yeah, Dave and I, we just loved these characters and the world. It was just so unique and so different. You could identify with them."

Willis continued, "Regarding our 'confidence,' I want to second what Matt said. I think it was just the ignorance of excitement. We didn't really think-it didn't seem unorthodox to us at all. It seemed very much like, 'Oh my God! We just came up with an awesome show!' We never thought in terms of the audience or in terms of, "Oh no one will let us make it." I think we just barreled forward just because we loved it."

He went on to reveal, "But yeah, that Mooninites thing-do you know that urban legend? I think it's true actually. How Atari made too many of those 2600 cartridges for E.T. because they were so buoyed by the box office. But so that they didn't crush the market, they had to destroy, like, over a million of these cartridges. They buried them out in the desert in concrete and that's what the Mooninites were originally based on."

Willis finally added, "It's crazy. It's a dumb idea! They were, like, ghosts of this shitty video game. But after we were writing the episode, we were like, "Why don't we just make them from the moon. That's a lot simpler to understand."