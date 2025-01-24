Actor Ron Challinor Dies After ‘Brief Period of Ill Health’

Australian actor Ron Challinor, who appeared in some of the country’s most beloved series, including Cop Shop and A Country Practice, has died. Challinor passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2 “after a period of ill health,” his friend and fellow actor Sally-Anne Upton announced on social media. He was 80. Upton did not disclose Challinor’s cause of death.

“With permission from his friend Peter Quinn, I share the very sad news of the sudden passing of our dear Ron Challinor. After a brief period of ill health, Ron passed away peacefully yesterday,” Upton, best known for playing Lucy Gambaro in Wentworth, wrote on Instagram. “Take comfort in knowing that heaven’s green room is now buzzing with laughter, Jamison’s is surely flowing, and the amazing tales are being told. Rest in peace, dear hilarious, loyal, humble Ron.”

Upton went on to recall her early relationship with Challinor, reflecting on how she “had the pleasure of meeting Ron and his late partner, David, in Romsey through our mutual friend Anne Phelan.” She said Phelan “humorously named her outside ramps the ‘Ron Challinor Memorial Ramps.’” She went on to remember Challinor as a “talented actor, writer, and choreographer, and I’ve heard he was still line dancing as recently as Christmas.”

Challinor got his start in the entertainment business on the stage in the late ‘60s and starred in productions staged by NIDA, Playhouse WA, Melbourne Theatre Co, National Theatre, Playbox Theatre, Paul Dainty Corp, Gary Penny Productions, and more, according to Australia’s TV Tonight. He continued his stage career into the ‘90s.

Outside of his work on the stage, Challinor also brought his talents to the screen, appearing in some of Australia’s most-loved TV series. He made his small screen debut in a 1974 episode of Division Four, the Australian police drama that centered around the cases dealt with by police in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Yarra Central. Challinor appeared on just a single episode of the series as Charlie Evans, per his IMDb profile. He followed the role in 1975 with one-off appearances on Matlock Police, Homicide, and The Last Australians.

Challinor landed one of his most recognized roles with Cop Shop. The actor starred as Ronnie on 10 episodes of the long-running Australian police drama from 1977 until 1978. He is also recognized for his starring role as Rutt Jones on the Australian teen drama The Henderson Kids. He appeared in nearly two dozen episodes of the series in 1985. His other credits include classic dramas like A Country Practice, The Dismissal, and Law of the Land.

Challinor also wrote for the 1993 sit-com Newlyweds and the 1984 Heaven and Hell comedy Second Time Lucky.

In sharing news of his passing, Upton said, “as per Ron’s wishes, he will have a private cremation.” The actress encouraged her followers to “celebrate Ron’s life by sharing stories of this incredible man,” sparking an outpouring of tributes. Stage and screen star Collette Mann said the late actor “taught me so much about comedy and was such a great support to me in my early career xxx sad to hear.”