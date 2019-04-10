ABC Reveals 2019 Summer Premiere Dates

Summer television is just around the corner, and ABC has unveiled its official summer premiere dates.

As fall and winter TV approaches its end, the alphabet network is gearing up to roll out its literal game plan. This summer, ABC will be doubling up on the fun with nearly half of its summer schedule consisting of new and rebooted game shows.

“We’re determined to make ABC the No. 1 destination for summer fun in every way,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We”e giving fans more of what they love by adding a third day of ‘Summer Fun & Games,’ continuing The Bachelor franchise every week and debuting two new, bold dramas perfect for summer nights.”

The summer schedule, with programs running on five nights, will boast two three-hour blocks of game shows and a two-hour block of family-friendly competitions, new scripted series, and “an unbroken run for the Bachelor franchise” beginning in May.

Keep scrolling to see the summer premiere schedule for all original ABC TV shows. All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, MAY 6

8 p.m. – Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!



Proving to be the summer of love, ABC will hold the largest Bachelorette reunion in Bachelor history, with host Chris Harrison hitting the road “with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments from The Bachelorette history, leading to a Bachelorette reunion like no other with special surprises along the way.”

FRIDAY, MAY 10

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

9 p.m. – What Would You Do?



Beginning on Friday, May 10, viewers will be able to tune into a mix of genres, with Season 14 of ABC News’ What Would You Do? airing at 8 p.m. followed by the previously announced Season 6 premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

MONDAY, MAY 13

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette



Hannah B.’s Bachelorette journey will officially kick off for all of America on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Season 15 of the popular series will see Brown, a former Miss Alabama USA, on a quest for love after she missed out when she first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. Brown had finished in fifth place, but now she has a line of new men ready to sweep her off her feet.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud

9 p.m. – The $100,000 Pyramid

10 p.m. – To Tell the Truth



Kicking off the summer of fun, on Sunday, June 19, ABC will premiere the fifth season of popular game show Celebrity Family Feud, which will be followed at 9 p.m. and then 10 p.m. by the fourth seasons of The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

8 p.m. – Press Your Luck

9 p.m. – Card Sharks

10 p.m. – Match Game



In addition to Sunday’s block of game shows, ABC is treating viewers to another three-hour block of fun on Wednesday’s, kicking it off with its revival of Press Your Luck, which will be followed by the Joel McHale-hosted Card Sharks and returning series Match Game.



Originally debuting in 1983 with Peter Tomarken as host, Press Your Luck will see three contestants answering trivia questions in order to earn a spin on the Big Board. The revival will also feature a bonus round, in which one player goes head-to-head with the Whammy for a chance to win a “fortune.”



Card Sharks first debuted in 1973 with Jim Perry as host.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:00 p.m. – Grand Hotel



From executive producer Eva Longoria, Grand Hotel, one of the alphabet network’s new scripted series and set up like a novella, follows the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach owned by Santiago Mendoza and his second wife, Gigi. They and their children may enjoy a life of luxury, but they also find themselves riddled with scandals, escalating debt, and explosive secrets.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

8 p.m. – Holey Moley

9 p.m. – Family Food Fight

10 p.m. – Reef Break



Thursdays will be a mix of viewing genres and the night of Curry’s, with the night getting its start at 8 p.m. with Holey Moley, the mini-golf competition from executive producer and NBA star Stephen Curry. After that hole in one, viewers can tune into Ayesha Curry’s cooking competition Family Food Fight, which will lead into Poppy Montgomery-starring action drama Reef Break.

MONDAY, JULY 29

8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise



Once Hannah B. finds true love, Bachelor in Paradise will take over the Monday-at-8 timeslot beginning on July 29. Season 6 will see a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes who will take a shot of love in a dreamy oasis. Host and Bachelor franchise staple Chris Harrison will host.