ABC Not Airing ‘Black-ish,’ ‘American Housewife’ Tonight Due to ‘The Bachelor’

ABC’s Tuesday comedy slate will be taking a week off due to a special The Bachelor event special.

The four comedy series usually airing Tuesdays — American Housewife, The Kids Are Alright, black-ish and Splitting Up Together — will not air on March 5 to make room for Colton Underwood’s “Women Tell All” special airing tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The special reality TV event will be followed by a new episode of ABC freshman series, The Rookie airing at 10 p.m. ET.

American Housewife is expected to return with a new episode on March 19, which will also serve as the comedy series’ crossover episode with American Idol.

An official episode for the episode, appropriately titled “American Idol,” reads: “While Greg enlists Oliver and Anna-Kat’s help to drum up new recruits for the Westport Historical Guild, Katie does her best to support Taylor’s dreams of becoming the next American Idol.”

New series The Kids Are Alright is also expected to make its return on March 19 with a dramatic installment.

The official description for the episode reads: “Mike and Peggy are sympathetic when Wendi’s parents split up until Peggy realizes that Wendi’s parents left her in the house alone, giving her and Eddie an unsupervised love nest. Elsewhere, Joey goes undercover to enter a cockroach he found in a race at a nearby bar. Meanwhile, Timmy is determined to watch the Jerry Lewis Telethon no matter what obstacles come his way.”

The family comedy will be followed by a new episode of black-ish, titled “JUSTAKIDFROMCOMPTON.”

“Dre and Bow want to send Kyra to Valley Glen Prep, but after the school treats them like a charity case, they are infuriated. Meanwhile, Junior wants to get a job as Josh’s assistant at Stevens & Lido,” the official description for the Anthony Anderson-led comedy show’s new episode reads.

To tie up the night of returns on March 19, Splitting Up Together will continue to explore the aftermath of Martin’s ex-girlfriend giving birth to his baby.

“Martin grows suspicious of Lena’s strange behavior when she begins sneaking out of the house to secretly help Lisa Apple with her baby,” the official descipriton for the episode, titled “The Pump Station,” reads. “Lena tries to avoid Martin but feels she needs to tell him the truth about her arrangement with Lisa. Meanwhile, Martin takes Mae on a driving lesson, which turns into a hot pursuit.”

The Bachelor will also take over the comedy series’ Tuesday slots next week for the two-night finale. American Housewife will return March 19 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Kids Are Alright at 8:30 p.m. ET, black-ish at 9 p.m. ET and Splitting Up Together at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.