ABC Not Airing 2 Major Shows Tonight Due to Disney Holiday Special

The holiday season is already here, and the best way to tell is by glancing at the television schedules. We still have Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator, but ABC is already airing The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and The Great Christmas Light Fight on Sunday, Nov. 28. That means there are no new episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune or The Rookie tonight.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and features Dancing With the Stars as co-host, along with his sister and fellow former DWTS pro dancer Julianne Hough and Hamilton star Ariana DeBose. The two-hour show will include performances of holiday classics from the Hough siblings and DeBose, as well as performances by Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Brett Eldredge, NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot, Norah Jones, Gwen Stefani, and Sebastian Yatra. Like many of these Disney specials, it will include plenty of promotion for Disney projects, including the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World, and the movies Encanto and West Side Story. A companion special, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, will air on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and features the Hough siblings and Trevor Jackson as hosts.

If that isn’t enough Christmas cheer for you, ABC is also airing the Season 9 premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere includes four California families hoping to impress judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to win the $50,000 prize. The families include the Fords, who recreated The Nightmare Before Christmas on their lawn; the Quintero family, who created a Christmas meadow with over 8,000 handmade illuminated flowers; the Aromin family, who included a 12-foot Mickey Ferris Wheel in their display; and the Levy family, who built a light display encased in symmetrical diamond-shaped lights.

Wheel of Fortune fans do not have long to wait for the return of the primetime celebrity version of the beloved game show. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune resumes on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with actors John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, and Jodie Sweetin playing for their favorite charities. The show, which stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White as the hosts, is now in its second season.

The Rookie in its regular Sunday, 10 p.m. ET timeslot on Dec. 5. The new episode is titled “Hit and Run,” and sees the team going on a search for a single person in the middle of a mass casualty event. Tim’s sister Ginny also shows up with surprising news, while Lopez struggles with Wesley and Elijah’s deal. The Rookie is now in its fourth season and stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a Pennsylvania native who moves to Los Angeles and becomes the oldest LAPD rookie at the start of the show. Alyssa Diaz, Richard R. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Jenna Dewan also star in the police drama.