ABC Admits ‘Chicago Fire’ Makes Naming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Difficult

The highly anticipated Grey’s Anatomy spinoff premieres very soon and ABC still does not know what to call it.

ABC executives admitted Monday that naming the Shonda Rhimes-created show, which centers on a group of firefighters and stars Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz, has not been an easy decision, largely because of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

“The truth of the matter is coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do,” ABC president Channing Dungey said during a Television Critics Association event. “We’ve gone through a number of different options and ideas. We want to make sure what we stick on it is the perfect piece.”

Dungey also said that the NBC firefighter-centered series is “the main reason we’re not calling it Seattle Fire.“

According to Entertainment Weekly, the spinoff series’ cast and producers have been using the joke title Blaze Anatomy as the network decides on an official name.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff 2-hour series premiere will air March 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to George and Ortiz, the series will also star, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Barrett Doss, and Miguel Sandoval, who will be playing the captain of the firehouse.