ABC Full Fall Schedule, 2019-2020, Revealed

ABC has officially announced its schedule for the fall 2019 television season, with a few shows moving days and times, multiple new shows making an appearance and plenty of fan favorites returning.

New shows this fall include the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish and dramas Stumptown and Emergence, Variety shares. Several shows will also debut during the midseason, including the comedy United We Fall and dramas The Baker and the Beauty and For Life. For the fall, multiple shows are moving including The Rookie, which will now air on Sunday nights, and American Housewife, which moves to Fridays.

Read on to see the network’s full fall schedule (all times ET).

Monday

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars

10 p.m. The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8 p.m. The Conners

8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess

9 p.m. mixed-ish

9:30 p.m. black-ish

10 p.m. Emergence

Wednesday

8 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. Schooled

9 p.m. Modern Family

9:30 p.m. Single Parents

10 p.m. Stumptown

Thursday

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

9 p.m. A Million Little Things

10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder

Friday

8 p.m. American Housewife

8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat

9 p.m. 20/20

Saturday

8 p.m. Saturday Night Football

Sunday

7 p.m. AFV

8 p.m. (To be announced)

9 p.m. Shark Tank

10 p.m. The Rookie

