ABC Full Fall Schedule, 2019-2020, Revealed

ABC has officially announced its schedule for the fall 2019 television season, with a few shows moving days and times, multiple new shows making an appearance and plenty of fan favorites returning.
New shows this fall include the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish and dramas Stumptown and Emergence, Variety shares. Several shows will also debut during the midseason, including the comedy United We Fall and dramas The Baker and the Beauty and For Life. For the fall, multiple shows are moving including The Rookie, which will now air on Sunday nights, and American Housewife, which moves to Fridays.
Read on to see the network’s full fall schedule (all times ET).
Monday
8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars
10 p.m. The Good Doctor
Tuesday
8 p.m. The Conners
8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess
9 p.m. mixed-ish
9:30 p.m. black-ish
10 p.m. Emergence
Wednesday
8 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30 p.m. Schooled
9 p.m. Modern Family
9:30 p.m. Single Parents
10 p.m. Stumptown
Thursday
8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy
9 p.m. A Million Little Things
10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder
Friday
8 p.m. American Housewife
8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat
9 p.m. 20/20
Saturday
8 p.m. Saturday Night Football
Sunday
7 p.m. AFV
8 p.m. (To be announced)
9 p.m. Shark Tank
10 p.m. The Rookie
