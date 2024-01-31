ABC Exec Teases New 'Live In Front Of A Studio Audience' Specials in Honor of Norman Lear

More Live in Front of a Studio Audience could be on the way for a very special reason. ABC has done three specials, consisting of two throwback shows each. The specials see a specific episode of a sitcom being recreated, all coming from companies run by the late Norman Lear. He presented the specials alongside Jimmy Kimmel. With Lear having passed away in December, the question remains of whether more of his sitcoms could be recreated.

Via Deadline, Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television spoke about his hopes for the continuation of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, noting that, if done, it would have to be in memory of the legendary producer.

"I love it, Jimmy loves it," Mills shared. "It's like everything, you want to be really thoughtful and make sure it's right. Everything that's done will be obviously in tribute, in remembrance of Norman, but if we can expand that, I think that'd be great." As of now, nothing seems to be in the works, as the last special premiered in 2021. That could all change, as it does sound like they would be interested in doing another one if done right, that is.

The first special aired in May 2019, recreating All in the Family's "Henry's Farewell" and The Jeffersons' "A Friend in Need." The second special came that December and featured a recreation of All in the Family's "The Draft Dodger" and Good Times' "The Politician." The final one, which aired in December 2021, saw The Facts of Life's "Kids Can Be Cruel" and Diff'rent Strokes' "Willis' Privacy" get the recreation treatment.

While it would definitely be hard to have a Live in Front of a Studio Audience special without Norman Lear there, having any type of tribute at all or even just having the special would be a great way to honor him. It does sound like before the next special gets off the ground, it would have to be done right, meaning they would probably have to find the right cast, the right shows, the right episodes, and everything else. It's hard to tell how long it could take if it does happen, but it's good to know that fans don't have to count the special out just yet.