ABC Creating Serial Killer Comedy With Jack Black

ABC is developing a single-camera serial killer comedy series with Electric Dynamite’s Jack Black and Spencer Berman acting as executive producers, alongside Eric Appel.

As reported by Deadline, Boring, OR, written by Stephen Soroka of Upright Citizen’s Brigade, will focus on a small town with a serial killer on the loose. The series will follow Police Officer Jonna, who is determined to stop the killings shaking her small town despite that the townspeople remain dead set on not letting it affect their day-to-day lives. “At its heart, Boring, OR asks the question, ‘If I’m okay, does it matter that other people aren’t?’”

While this will be Electric Dynamite’s first series, Jack Black has produced numerous other projects, including The Brink on HBO, Ghost Girls, and Tenacious D: The Complete Master Works.

Black can next be seen starring opposite of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a fresh take of the original 1995 film starring Robin Williams.