ABC Actor Jumps to CBS Show After 6 Years Away

An ABC actor has officially made the jump to CBS after a hiatus.

TV Insider reports that Matt Cohen made his The Young and the Restless debut on Thursday’s episode, six years after he last appeared on General Hospital.

Although Cohen has been busy in the last six years, working mostly behind the camera as an executive producer on numerous projects, Y&R marks his first soap opera role since starring as Griffin Munro on GH. He joined the ABC sudser in 2016 and was on the show until 2019. Now he’s back in the soap opera world, and apparently, it’s been a long time coming, especially for this particular opportunity.

(Photo by Michael Yada/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MATT COHEN

“I read the audition, and I had been wanting to play a very similar role to this for a long time,” the actor explained to the outlet. “It’s a really fun detective. He’s good, he’s bad, he’s everything in between. He’s got a lot to deliver for the audience. Sharon (Newman, Sharon Case) and Nick (Newman, Joshua Morrow) have a big situation going on, and he’s involved. He’s investigating and he’s going to get to the bottom of it in one way, shape, or form, and the result is going to be astounding.”

Not only is the role of Detective Burrow right up his alley, but he’s been able to reunite with some friends. “I started my career in Hollywood with an old friend producing a movie, and that old friend happened to be Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti), who I love thoroughly,” he said. “When this project came up, I said, ‘Man, I know Graz is back on the show, and Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis Summer) my dear friend from General Hospital (where she played Nina Reeves), and Hayley Erin (Claire Newman; ex-Kiki Jermone, GH) is there, too.’”

“I introduced her to her husband, Adam Fergus, who is one of my best friends in the world, and they have a beautiful family together,” Cohen continued. “My dear friend Roger (Howarth, ex-Franco, GH) is also here, as is Tamara Braun (Sienna Bacall). So we are really having fun. It’s a bunch of old friends getting to play around on the stage again, and it’s really been rewarding.”

Fans will be able to see what Detective Burrow is all about in new episodes of The Young and the Restless airing weekdays on CBS.