‘General Hospital’ Veteran Joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

General Hospital veteran Matt Cohen is making his way to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

The actor, who previously played Griffin Munro on the ABC soap opera, will play a detective investigating a major case involving some of the CBS daytime drama’s major characters, Entertainment Weekly reported Friday.

Cohen will make his debut as Detective Burrow on Oct. 16 after taping began earlier this month. The show has been without a lead detective since the death of Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) in July, when the well-respected law enforcement officer was fatally shot by Carter (Vincent Stalba) during a confrontation.

Actor Matt Cohen visits Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Cohen appeared as Munro on General Hospital from 2014 to 2022 and has also notably appeared on Supernatural as a young John Winchester. His other credits include South of Nowhere, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, How to Get Away with Murder, and 90210.

Cohen is also the winner of two Daytime Emmy Awards for his work as a former correspondent and co-host on Entertainment Tonight from 2019 to 2023.

Cohen’s The Young and the Restless casting news broke just days after the sudser announced fellow General Hospital alum Roger Howarth and Tamara Braun had also been cast.

Ryan Carnes (Lucas) and Matt Cohen (Griffin) on ‘general hospital’ in March 19, 2019.

(Photo by Michael Yada/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Howarth wrote on Instagram at the time that he was “excited and appreciative” to be joining the Young and the Restless family. The actor, who played Todd Manning, Franco Baldwin and Austin Gatlin-Holt between 2012 and 2023 on General Hospital, will begin filming in mid-September and make his debut later this year.

In 2023, Howarth wrote of his General Hospital exit, “Daytime fans are lovely and amazing and supportive and dedicated and I am deeply grateful to each sparkly one of them. I enjoyed my time at General Hospital and wish the cast and crew the best and continued success. It was a pleasure working with you all.”

Braun, who played Carly Corinthos on General Hospital from 2001 to 2005, has also appeared on All My Children and Days of Our Lives. She will play a new character named Sienna Bacall on The Young and the Restless.