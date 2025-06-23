A ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Waltons’ Legend Has Died: Lynn Hamilton Was 95

Lynn Hamilton, who starred as Donna Harris on the beloved ’70s sitcom Sanford and Son, has died, PEOPLE reports. She was 95 and died of natural causes, per her former manager and publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson, who announced on Instagram and Facebook.

His post notes that the actress was “surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones and caregivers.” Aside from her work on Sanford and Son, her acting credits included her appearances on The Waltons, Roots: The Next Generation, NBC’s Generations and nighttime soap opera Dangerous Women.

“With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire,” Carson wrote in his social media statement. “Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film and television actress.”

Born in Mississippi, Hamilton studied acting at Chicago’s Goodman School of Drama. Her film debut was in John Cassavetes’ Shadows in 1959. Her other early film roles include 1971’s Brother John, 1972’s Buck and the Preacher and Lady Sings the Blues.

She was hired on Sanford and Son as Donna following an initial seven-episode appearance as a landlady. “They were so impressed with that one scene that, oh, a month or so later they decided to give Fred Sanford a girlfriend,” she said in a 2009 interview, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I among, I don’t know, 100 other actresses in Hollywood auditioned. We had a screen test … He was impressed with my experience. He always said, ‘You’re so dignified and I need somebody dignified opposite me.’ “

Her debut in The Waltons came in 1973. She appeared in additional episodes through 1981 as Verdie Foster. Hamilton also acted in Broadway plays, and other TV appearances include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Gunsmoke, The Golden Girls, NYPD Blue and beyond.

“Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations,” Carson wrote on social media.