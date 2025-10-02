A New ‘Peaky Blinders’ Series Is Officially in the Works

Get ready to hit the cobblestones once more with a Peaky Blinders sequel series.

Netflix announced Thursday that the crime drama, which aired for six seasons between 2013 and 2022, is set to return with a new sequel series from creator Steven Knight.

Viewers will be introduced to a whole new gang of Shelbys in the sequel, which is set in the 1950s and picks up after the events of the upcoming Peaky Blinders feature film. The sequel is set to run for two seasons, each with six episodes.

“After being heavily bombed in World War II, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel,” the series description reads, as per Tudum. “In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” Knight said in a statement. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

Knight will serve as an executive producer alongside Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, as well as Karen Wilson, and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley, who will oversee for Netflix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama and the BBC,” said Qureshi in a statement. “There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight, and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added, “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama, and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”