A&E Reveals New Details About Rachael Ray's New Projects

Rachael Ray's show might be ending after 17 seasons, but she's not done with the TV world just yet. Ray is set to produce even more content with Free Food Studios, her new media company. Now, A&E has revealed some details on what one of Ray's new shows will entail.

An official programming release from A&E showcases some of the content that Ray will be producing for the network. They stated that among other new shows, the network will feature Rachael Ray Meals in Minutes (a working title), which will provide viewers with all the tools to make "quick, easy, yummy meals." According to the description, Ray will cook up an entire meal in minutes from her own personal home kitchen.

In light of the end of Ray's talk show after 17 seasons, it was reported that she had a new venture in the works. She is partnering with Brian Flanagan, as well as Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee of Intentional Content for Free Food Studios. The media company will produce new content starring Ray and other up-and-coming talents. This isn't the first time that Ray has collaborated with this trio, as they previously worked on other projects such as Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals for Food Network and Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home for FYI.

"I'm beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content," Ray said about this new venture. "I've always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform."

Flanagan added, "There are huge opportunities in content library ownership for those who can quickly and efficiently scale with high volume. And in the food genre, there is no better person to build a library of original programming with than our partner Rachael Ray. Building on our long time producing partnership with Rachael, this new studio will allow us all to create and produce high quality food content the way we want and the way we know how." Ray's new business endeavor came on the heels of the news that her talk show was coming to an end. It's unclear exactly when the last episode of the talk show will air.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," Ray said. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."