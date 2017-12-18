Social Media Reacts to ‘A Christmas Story Live’

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live aired tonight, with fans of the beloved movie and its Broadway adaptation tuning in to see how the show comes to life.
The live production of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s Broadway adaptation featured Matthew Broderick as the narrator, with newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie, the kid who just wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. Chris Diamantopoulos plays Ralphie’s dad, “The Old Man,” while Maya Rudolph stars as his mom.
Jane Krakowski, Ken Geong, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer, Sammy Ramirez and Tyler Wladis also star.
The production was broadcast live from California, where a set was transformed into the wintry world of Hohman, Indiana. The producers also recreated Ralphie’s home.
Here’s a look at how social media has reacted to the special thus far.
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick is the biggest name in the show, but he’s not immune to criticism.
#AChristmasStoryLive— BoydADavis (@BoydADavis1) December 18, 2017
Lil’ Ralphie rocks! Big Ralphie rocks it like a silver fox!
“I don’t need to relive this” -Matthew Broderick/old ralphie/everyone watching #AChristmasStoryLive— Katie Eckel (@KeckelRT) December 18, 2017
This is….different. So far Matthew Broderick has messed up the most lines, and this Ralphie is pretentious #AChristmasStoryLive— Dr. Awesome (@DrAwesomeTweets) December 18, 2017
So far the thing I like least is Matthew Broderick creepily standing in frame watching everyone/everything as he narrates #AChristmasStoryLive— Catherine (@Catherine_Haro) December 18, 2017
Hot Dad
Viewers were thrown off by Chris Diamantopoulos, since we don’t expect to see “The Old Man” played by a younger actor.
Ralphie Parker’s Dad is hot now. #AChristmasStoryLive— The S is Squared (@TheS_Squared) December 18, 2017
#AChristmasStoryLive has wrong dad, he was old— Phil Foolery (@notnowherenow) December 18, 2017
The dad should never be happy #AChristmasStoryLive— Danny Woods (@dcwoods89) December 18, 2017
Dammit #AChristmasStoryLive, you just had to go and make it a musical. For God’s sake the dad is singing about the stupid crossword puzzle bit. Smh— David Thomas (@DavidDahbeed) December 18, 2017
Ralphie Reactions
Andy Walken is only 11 years old, and has never had a starring role before. He’s impressed many viewers.
Ralphie is my hero *swoon* #AChristmasStoryLive— Brother T (@IamNot_okay) December 18, 2017
So Ralphie wants the Red Ryder BB gun….. But he saved the teacher with his bare hands? Also stopped a bank robbery without the BB gun? #AChristmasStoryLive— Jason Bohn: a guy who eats burgers and hot dogs (@jasonbohn9) December 18, 2017
I’m more and more impressed as this goes on! Ralphie is amazing! #AChristmasStoryLive— Mollybee (@mbuckham) December 18, 2017
Of course I’m watching #AChristmasStoryLive with @artobsessedTX and this kid playing Ralphie is giving me life. #youbettersingchild— Nakia S Verner (@NakiaVerner) December 18, 2017
Then again, Walken has his critics, too.
#AChristmasStoryLive This little kid playing Ralphie is terrible!!!! Hold on, this whole special is terrible…— Ginos Railpage (@ginosrailpage) December 18, 2017
Ralphie to the Rescue
The “Ralphie to the Rescue” number, with parts done in black and white, was a favorite for many.
RALPHIE TO THE RESCUE! #AChristmasStoryLive— Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) December 18, 2017
Yay Ralphie to the Rescue! #AChristmasStoryLive— Tyler ❄️✨ (@tylerjwsmith) December 18, 2017
“Ralphie To The Rescue” is gonna be stuck in my head forever. #AChristmasStoryLive— Amy (@WaltzingMtilda) December 18, 2017
Ralphie just said “Forget the FBI” !! Bwahahaha!!! I love it!! #AChristmasStoryLive— Conservatarian (@MarshallFSmith) December 18, 2017
Maya Rudolph
The Maya Rudolph fans turned out in droves for A Christmas Story Live, especially those who also love 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski.
Jane Krakowski AND Maya Rudolph?! Why are you catering to ME, #AChristmasStoryLive ??— Brett White Christmas (@brettwhite) December 18, 2017
I’m here for the diversity, Maya Rudolph and the songs ain’t too bad either. #AChristmasStoryLive— Toya Sharee (@TheTrueTSharee) December 18, 2017
Really loving both actors playing Ralphie’s parents especially Maya Rudolph. Broderick was also a good choice for the narration just don’t know if I like Andy Walken yet. Other than that good stuff. #AChristmasStoryLive— Kevin Falk (@KevinFalk7) December 18, 2017
So far there’s not enough Maya Rudolph for me. #AChristmasStoryLive— Lesley Carroll (@LesleyCarroll) December 18, 2017
I didn’t want to watch #AChristmasStoryLive but #FOMO won out and I have to say Maya Rudolph and Chris Diamantopoulos are so very talented! And who doesn’t love Matthew Broderick?!?!?— Paul K. Stankiewicz (@ICONMSTR) December 18, 2017
Songs – Good or Bad?
It looks like many A Christmas Story fans aren’t aware that there is a Broadway musical. These songs weren’t added just for Fox’s show.
dear people hate tweeting about #achristmasstorylive— • a j r • (@itsavonell) December 18, 2017
you do know that you’re watching the live version of the broadway adaptation and not the movie with songs added right?
Back to the musical…these songs are perfect! I’m almost convinced they actually were in the original movie. #AChristmasStoryLive— Kate G (@xktgx) December 18, 2017
Watching #AChristmasStoryLive I LOVE the movie. The musical version? Eh. Some of the songs are okay, others I can do without. I just don’t see the need for turning it into a musical. The original movie was perfection.— Holly Jolly Mary (@MaPoStormborn) December 18, 2017
Do you know why STAGE musicals work? The songs and dance numbers make up for the fact that they don’t have the production budgets of TV and Film. What is #AChristmasStoryLive excuse?— WI Eagles Fan (@TylerSW75) December 18, 2017
To all the people hate-tweeting #AChristmasStoryLive you realize this is a Broadway adaptation of the movie right? They didn’t just “add songs”— Alex Eadie (@eadie_alex) December 18, 2017
Hate-Watching
Some Twitter users just checked in to “hate watch.” It’s not clear why someone who hates musicals would tune into this, but they did.
Hating the #AChristmasStoryLive . I hate musicals— Christina (@stinalexander) December 18, 2017
#AChristmasStoryLive is nothing like the original…. hate it— Logan (@DukeFanHall05) December 18, 2017
I hate musicals. #AChristmasStoryLive #decepcion #stopsinging #longassnumbers— Juan C. R.R. (@Jcrr47) December 18, 2017
What’s better than watching A Christmas Story Live? Reading all the tweets from people who also hate #AChristmasStoryLive— Kate Wilcox (@katewilcox_2896) December 18, 2017
Counterpoint to the people criticizing critics of #AChristmasStoryLive by playing the “you hate musicals” card:— Sheepie Niagara (@sheepieniagara) December 18, 2017
I love Broadway shows, and they NEVER translate well to screen. This is no exception.
‘The Greatest Showman’ Preview
During one of the commercial breaks, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya performed a live commercial to promote the movie The Greatest Showman. For some, this was the best part of the broadcast.
That was weird..especially the transition, but kinda wished #TheGreatestShowman would have switch out..I would rather see that live… I could look at Hugh Jackman a few hours.— Yolanda Shoshana (@Shoshi) December 18, 2017
so can #TheGreatestShowman be the next live musical? think about it @FOXTV #AChristmasStoryLive— JBeanz (@jill_grubz) December 18, 2017
#TheGreatestShowman live commercial! They nailed it! ? Great job!!!— Ooana Trien (@ooana) December 18, 2017
Just watched live commercial for #TheGreatestShowman during #AChristmasStoryLive.— Ronnie Biggs (@MphsRonnB) December 18, 2017
Just hand over the Oscar to @RealHughJackman now. @KristynBurtt
So confused, between singing commercials, live #TheGreatestShowman number, it’s hard to tell where @ChristmasonFOX leaves off and fillers begin. Need some continuity here!— Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) December 18, 2017