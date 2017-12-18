Social Media Reacts to ‘A Christmas Story Live’

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live aired tonight, with fans of the beloved movie and its Broadway adaptation tuning in to see how the show comes to life.

The live production of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s Broadway adaptation featured Matthew Broderick as the narrator, with newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie, the kid who just wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. Chris Diamantopoulos plays Ralphie’s dad, “The Old Man,” while Maya Rudolph stars as his mom.

Jane Krakowski, Ken Geong, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer, Sammy Ramirez and Tyler Wladis also star.

The production was broadcast live from California, where a set was transformed into the wintry world of Hohman, Indiana. The producers also recreated Ralphie’s home.

Here’s a look at how social media has reacted to the special thus far.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick is the biggest name in the show, but he’s not immune to criticism.

Lil’ Ralphie rocks! Big Ralphie rocks it like a silver fox! — BoydADavis (@BoydADavis1) December 18, 2017



“I don’t need to relive this” -Matthew Broderick/old ralphie/everyone watching #AChristmasStoryLive — Katie Eckel (@KeckelRT) December 18, 2017



This is….different. So far Matthew Broderick has messed up the most lines, and this Ralphie is pretentious #AChristmasStoryLive — Dr. Awesome (@DrAwesomeTweets) December 18, 2017



So far the thing I like least is Matthew Broderick creepily standing in frame watching everyone/everything as he narrates #AChristmasStoryLive — Catherine (@Catherine_Haro) December 18, 2017

Hot Dad

Viewers were thrown off by Chris Diamantopoulos, since we don’t expect to see “The Old Man” played by a younger actor.

Ralphie Parker’s Dad is hot now. #AChristmasStoryLive — The S is Squared (@TheS_Squared) December 18, 2017

#AChristmasStoryLive has wrong dad, he was old — Phil Foolery (@notnowherenow) December 18, 2017

The dad should never be happy #AChristmasStoryLive — Danny Woods (@dcwoods89) December 18, 2017

Dammit #AChristmasStoryLive, you just had to go and make it a musical. For God’s sake the dad is singing about the stupid crossword puzzle bit. Smh — David Thomas (@DavidDahbeed) December 18, 2017

Ralphie Reactions

Andy Walken is only 11 years old, and has never had a starring role before. He’s impressed many viewers.

Ralphie is my hero *swoon* #AChristmasStoryLive — Brother T (@IamNot_okay) December 18, 2017

So Ralphie wants the Red Ryder BB gun….. But he saved the teacher with his bare hands? Also stopped a bank robbery without the BB gun? #AChristmasStoryLive — Jason Bohn: a guy who eats burgers and hot dogs (@jasonbohn9) December 18, 2017

I’m more and more impressed as this goes on! Ralphie is amazing! #AChristmasStoryLive — Mollybee (@mbuckham) December 18, 2017

Of course I’m watching #AChristmasStoryLive with @artobsessedTX and this kid playing Ralphie is giving me life. #youbettersingchild — Nakia S Verner (@NakiaVerner) December 18, 2017

Then again, Walken has his critics, too.

#AChristmasStoryLive This little kid playing Ralphie is terrible!!!! Hold on, this whole special is terrible… — Ginos Railpage (@ginosrailpage) December 18, 2017

Ralphie to the Rescue

The “Ralphie to the Rescue” number, with parts done in black and white, was a favorite for many.

RALPHIE TO THE RESCUE! #AChristmasStoryLive — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) December 18, 2017



Yay Ralphie to the Rescue! #AChristmasStoryLive — Tyler ❄️✨ (@tylerjwsmith) December 18, 2017



“Ralphie To The Rescue” is gonna be stuck in my head forever. #AChristmasStoryLive — Amy (@WaltzingMtilda) December 18, 2017



Ralphie just said “Forget the FBI” !! Bwahahaha!!! I love it!! #AChristmasStoryLive — Conservatarian (@MarshallFSmith) December 18, 2017

Maya Rudolph

The Maya Rudolph fans turned out in droves for A Christmas Story Live, especially those who also love 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski.

Jane Krakowski AND Maya Rudolph?! Why are you catering to ME, #AChristmasStoryLive ?? — Brett White Christmas (@brettwhite) December 18, 2017

I’m here for the diversity, Maya Rudolph and the songs ain’t too bad either. #AChristmasStoryLive — Toya Sharee (@TheTrueTSharee) December 18, 2017

Really loving both actors playing Ralphie’s parents especially Maya Rudolph. Broderick was also a good choice for the narration just don’t know if I like Andy Walken yet. Other than that good stuff. #AChristmasStoryLive — Kevin Falk (@KevinFalk7) December 18, 2017

So far there’s not enough Maya Rudolph for me. #AChristmasStoryLive — Lesley Carroll (@LesleyCarroll) December 18, 2017

I didn’t want to watch #AChristmasStoryLive but #FOMO won out and I have to say Maya Rudolph and Chris Diamantopoulos are so very talented! And who doesn’t love Matthew Broderick?!?!? — Paul K. Stankiewicz (@ICONMSTR) December 18, 2017

Songs – Good or Bad?

It looks like many A Christmas Story fans aren’t aware that there is a Broadway musical. These songs weren’t added just for Fox’s show.

dear people hate tweeting about #achristmasstorylive



you do know that you’re watching the live version of the broadway adaptation and not the movie with songs added right? — • a j r • (@itsavonell) December 18, 2017

Back to the musical…these songs are perfect! I’m almost convinced they actually were in the original movie. #AChristmasStoryLive — Kate G (@xktgx) December 18, 2017

Watching #AChristmasStoryLive I LOVE the movie. The musical version? Eh. Some of the songs are okay, others I can do without. I just don’t see the need for turning it into a musical. The original movie was perfection. — Holly Jolly Mary (@MaPoStormborn) December 18, 2017

Do you know why STAGE musicals work? The songs and dance numbers make up for the fact that they don’t have the production budgets of TV and Film. What is #AChristmasStoryLive excuse? — WI Eagles Fan (@TylerSW75) December 18, 2017





To all the people hate-tweeting #AChristmasStoryLive you realize this is a Broadway adaptation of the movie right? They didn’t just “add songs” — Alex Eadie (@eadie_alex) December 18, 2017

Hate-Watching

Some Twitter users just checked in to “hate watch.” It’s not clear why someone who hates musicals would tune into this, but they did.

Hating the #AChristmasStoryLive . I hate musicals — Christina (@stinalexander) December 18, 2017



#AChristmasStoryLive is nothing like the original…. hate it — Logan (@DukeFanHall05) December 18, 2017



What’s better than watching A Christmas Story Live? Reading all the tweets from people who also hate #AChristmasStoryLive — Kate Wilcox (@katewilcox_2896) December 18, 2017



Counterpoint to the people criticizing critics of #AChristmasStoryLive by playing the “you hate musicals” card:

I love Broadway shows, and they NEVER translate well to screen. This is no exception. — Sheepie Niagara (@sheepieniagara) December 18, 2017

‘The Greatest Showman’ Preview

During one of the commercial breaks, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya performed a live commercial to promote the movie The Greatest Showman. For some, this was the best part of the broadcast.

That was weird..especially the transition, but kinda wished #TheGreatestShowman would have switch out..I would rather see that live… I could look at Hugh Jackman a few hours. — Yolanda Shoshana (@Shoshi) December 18, 2017



#TheGreatestShowman live commercial! They nailed it! ? Great job!!! — Ooana Trien (@ooana) December 18, 2017



Just watched live commercial for #TheGreatestShowman during #AChristmasStoryLive.

Just hand over the Oscar to @RealHughJackman now. @KristynBurtt — Ronnie Biggs (@MphsRonnB) December 18, 2017

