Social Media Reacts to ‘A Christmas Story Live’

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live aired tonight, with fans of the beloved movie and its Broadway adaptation tuning in to see how the show comes to life.

The live production of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s Broadway adaptation featured Matthew Broderick as the narrator, with newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie, the kid who just wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. Chris Diamantopoulos plays Ralphie’s dad, “The Old Man,” while Maya Rudolph stars as his mom.

Jane Krakowski, Ken Geong, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer, Sammy Ramirez and Tyler Wladis also star.

The production was broadcast live from California, where a set was transformed into the wintry world of Hohman, Indiana. The producers also recreated Ralphie’s home.

Here’s a look at how social media has reacted to the special thus far.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick is the biggest name in the show, but he’s not immune to criticism.

Hot Dad

Viewers were thrown off by Chris Diamantopoulos, since we don’t expect to see “The Old Man” played by a younger actor. 

 

Ralphie Reactions

Andy Walken is only 11 years old, and has never had a starring role before. He’s impressed many viewers. 

Then again, Walken has his critics, too.

Ralphie to the Rescue

The “Ralphie to the Rescue” number, with parts done in black and white, was a favorite for many.

Maya Rudolph

The Maya Rudolph fans turned out in droves for A Christmas Story Live, especially those who also love 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski.

Songs – Good or Bad?

It looks like many A Christmas Story fans aren’t aware that there is a Broadway musical. These songs weren’t added just for Fox’s show. 

Hate-Watching

Some Twitter users just checked in to “hate watch.” It’s not clear why someone who hates musicals would tune into this, but they did.

‘The Greatest Showman’ Preview

During one of the commercial breaks, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya performed a live commercial to promote the movie The Greatest Showman. For some, this was the best part of the broadcast.

