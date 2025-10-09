A 9/11 Drama Starring a Celebrated ‘Succession’ Alum Is in the Works

Succession‘s Jeremy Strong will star in and executive produce 9/12, a new Paramount+ limited series chronicling a landmark legal case concerning 9/11 first responders.

The series, which is currently in production, is described as following “a relentless legal war that stretched nearly a decade to secure almost $1 billion in compensation for first responders who fell gravely ill in the wake of 9/11,” as per the official series description.

Strong is set to play class action lawyer Jason Smith, “who risked everything to take on entrenched institutions, exposing the politics, greed, corruption and betrayal that compounded tragedy set against the emergency workers’ extraordinary unity and unflinching bravery as The World Trade Center was collapsing.”

Jeremy Strong at the "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York.

Strong said in a statement, as per Deadline, “The great American historian David Halberstam once wrote about September 11th, 2001, ‘On a day when the worst of mankind showed itself, the best of mankind answered.’”

“9/12 is about the best of us — our first responders whose official response time on 9/11 was five seconds. It is about a moment of unity and togetherness in this divided country, when, amidst the wreckage, we rebuilt and rose again from the rubble,” he continued. “But it is also about the ways our institutions failed to respond to those heroes — whom we pledged we would never forget — in their moment of greatest need.”

Strong went on, “9/12 is a story about justice, about the restitution of human dignity and about the real-life heroes of this country who we must never forget. Tobias Lindholm is one of the world’s greatest writer/directors and has the depth, restraint, integrity, clarity and power to honor this story.”

Jeremy Strong during the closing jury press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Lindholm, who is set to direct in addition to his role executive producing alongside Frank Pugliese, added in a statement, “Though rooted in the unprecedented attacks of September 11, 2001, 9/12 speaks to struggles that reach far beyond that day. It asks what happens when those who risked everything are abandoned by the very institutions meant to protect them.” He continued, “The series is a testament to human strength and perseverance in the face of unthinkable adversity—the very tension that compelled me to tell this story.”