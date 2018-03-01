‘9-1-1’ Fans Shocked After Three Mothers Go Into Labor During Yoga

After a Winter Olympics hiatus that felt like forever, Fox sleeper hit 9-1-1 came back with an episode about the craziness people do on a full moon.

During the show’s seventh episode, titled “Full Moon (Creepy AF)”, first responders Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Buck (Oliver Stark) were convinced the crazies come out during the full moon, and the cases of the episodes proved to be as creepy and strange as they get. And a narration at the beginning of the episode revealed the urban myth that the full moon leads to moments supernatural happenings, as well as moments of intense fertility.

“The idea that the full moon causes odd behavior and happenings goes back centuries,” Bobby (Peter Krause) tells Buck.

Buck and Bobby also respond to a maternity yoga class where three women go into labor unexpectedly, with at least one of the women having their baby on her yoga mat.

Just as Bobby and Buck go to help one of the women, another goes into labor. Luckily, all of them survive.

“You really telling me this is not about the moon?” Buck tells Bobby as they take one of the women to the hospital.

Fans lost their minds after the strange delivery emergency.

Wow 3 babies at once. Yikes. #911onFOX — Mary-Margaret Fisher (@MnMlove2013) March 1, 2018

All of them yoga exercises are pushing these babies out 😂 #911onFOX — Imani. (@uniquee_faith) March 1, 2018

Elsewhere Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Athena (Angela Bassett) responded to a the house of an elderly woman who thought there was a man looking at her, but when the first responders arrived to find no one, they thought it was a false alarm. Until they saw dirty shoe marks on the floor.

At the 9-1-1 center, Abby answers a call with a woman claiming a man was trying to break into her house. She tells her to say cops are on their way but the man breaks in and Abby can hear him beat her before the phone gets disconnected.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.