Viewers Freak out Over ‘9-1-1’ Roller Coaster Scene

The FOX series 9-1-1 started off with an intense set-piece this week, and fans freaked out.

The episode, which was entitled “Let Go,” began when a young man fell to his death from a stalled roller coaster.

However, the scene didn’t stop there. The other riders were also in danger from falling and the first responders were sent in to rescue them.

Several of the riders were saved, but Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) was unable to save another man, who was the original victim’s friend.

This Final Destination-style opening scene kicked off the show’s second episode in an unexpectedly thrilling fashion. Fans were taken aback by the hard-hitting scene and took to Twitter to vent.

“The first five minutes into this show, and it’s intense,” one fan wrote. “Loving it already.”

Another added, “What a way to start the episode.”

The first five minutes into this show and its intense. Loving it already #911onFOX — Andrea (@aan8103) January 11, 2018

WHAT A WAY TO START THE EPISODE — mia knights (@mia_knights) January 11, 2018

am I watching 9-1-1 or final destination 3 — bauti (@lgbtkarev) January 11, 2018

Noooooooooooo!!!! Why’d he have to die!! pic.twitter.com/6InOQlxZKJ — a weird cat (@GannonMiddleton) January 11, 2018

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

