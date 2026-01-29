‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Hunter McVey Teases ‘Transformational Episode’ for Blue and Taylor (Exclusive)

9-1-1: Nashville is all-new this week, and star Hunter McVey spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s happening between Blue and Taylor.

In “Let It R.I.P.,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, “Roxie notices Don is having panic attacks, and he finally comes clean about his past resurfacing.”

“Meanwhile, Cammie begins to face reality when she starts attending a grief counseling group,” the logline continues. And that’s not all. McVey revealed that after the little bit of what fans got with Blue and Taylor’s dynamic in last week’s episode, “I think the audience is gonna be very happy to continue to see how that unfolds. And I think it’s a pretty transformational episode in terms of their dynamic.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) HUNTER MCVEY, HAILEY KILGORE, MICHAEL PROVOST

Since Blue joined the 113, it’s been clear that he and Taylor, played by Hailey Kilgore, might have something going on. They’ve been getting close, especially in recent episodes, with Taylor showing Blue some of the ropes at the station. As the series continues to explore this dynamic, there’s no telling what will be coming for them, but McVey can’t get enough.

“I think it’s given Blue an ability to show more of his true colors and more so getting in touch with his emotional side, his priorities as a man, and getting to see a little bit of a softer side of when you traditionally look at Blue as this very masculine figure,” he said. “You wouldn’t really guess some of the silly little intricacies that come with it, and really, how much of an emotional man he truly is. So I love that that relationship is bringing that side out of Blue. I think it’s gonna be an incredible journey for the fans and audience to watch through the last nine episodes.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) HUNTER MCVEY, HAILEY KILGORE

“And I couldn’t have asked for someone better besides Hailey Kilgore to play Taylor in the show because she’s just been nothing but supportive, welcoming, and obviously, this being my first role, I’ve never had any experiences like this,” McVey continued. “So it can be very nerve-wracking, especially when an actor like Hailey is so developed, an expert in her craft, so talented, and also very beautiful. It can be a very nerve-wracking thing, and she’s been nothing but kind and kindhearted and supportive, helping me a lot through those scenes. So I’m just very grateful to have her.”

9-1-1: Nashville has proven to be unpredictable already, only halfway through the first season, and when it comes to the personal storylines, it’s really anyone’s guess. Fans will have to tune in to the new episode, airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, to see what happens with Blue and Taylor.