‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Character Gets Unwelcome Divorce Paper Surprise in Episode 2

Michael Provost’s Ryan Hart just can’t seem to catch a break on 9-1-1: Nashville.

Thursday’s episode of the 9-1-1 spinoff saw Ryan getting served divorce papers.

After surviving a tornado, it seemed like the 113 might finally be able to breathe before the next disaster rolled through. Only the next disaster to roll through was Ryan’s wife, Sam (MacKenzie Porter), who is an ER nurse. Although Ryan is excited to see her at the firehouse, her expression is the complete opposite. It’s revealed that Sam wanted some space, and Ryan gave it to her, but space is not all she needs. Sam serves him divorce papers, and it comes as a shock.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) MICHAEL PROVOST

Ryan tells Sam that he loves her, but she says love has never been their problem. Their busy work schedules have been putting a strain on their relationship, and while they make a great team on shift, their marriage is another problem. Ryan wants to give it another try, but Sam says it’s time before ultimately leaving the firehouse.

Starting the series not only with a three-part event but with storylines involving secret sons and relationship troubles is pretty risky, but it’s been highly entertaining. Plus, with Ryan and Sam constantly running into each other when they’re both on shift, including when Don was driven to the hospital, things could get pretty awkward for them. It’s likely that as the season progresses, fans will get more backstory on their relationship and maybe even reconciliation, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Ryan can’t catch a break because after getting served divorce papers, his dad wound up getting struck by lightning during a call. He didn’t have a pulse, and the team had to take a detour to the hospital due to power outages. The entire way, Ryan performed CPR, and by the time they got to the hospital, Don barely had a pulse, but it was there. Even though he probably won’t die, there’s still no telling what the next episode will look like and what the aftermath will bring.

Tune in on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following 9-1-1, to see what happens on 9-1-1: Nashville. New episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air, and the first two episodes are available on the streamer now.