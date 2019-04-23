‘9-1-1’ Ends With Major Captain Bobby Nash Plot Twist, Leaving Fans in Shock

With only a few episodes left before the second season finale, this week’s episode of 9-1-1 left fans with their mouths hanging on the floor in the last second.

At the end of “Ocean’s 9-1-1,” the team thought they had pulled off the perfect operation by staging a bank heist to get a criminal. LAPD Sgt. Athena Carter Grant (Angela Bassett) and LAFD Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) thought everything was finished, and the first responders team was no longer considered suspects in the heist. However, that all changed when the fire chief showed up at their home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The chief told Bobby the LAPD found some irregularities in his past during the investigation. He will be on suspended duty until an investigation is completed and he is relieved of his command.

Athena was stunned by this, and the chief told her that Bobby lied on his application to the LAFD.

“About what?” Athena asked.

“About what happened in Minnesota,” Bobby replied.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, Bobby is heard saying that he knew the past would catch up with him one day.

“The truth is like fire,” Bobby said. “It burns, but it cleanses too.”

Fans at home were shocked by the sudden development that will sideline one of their favorite characters.

“You guys did all that just to get Bobby’s secret out……Seriously,” one fan wrote.

“Now Bobby is gonna have to relive that fateful night,” another added.

Several fans were disappointed to see another roadblock in Athena and Bobby’s quest to be happy.

First Chimney than Hem is ok….. Alright I been nice long enough, yall not about to f*** with Bobby and Athena happiness dammit #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/QxLiDqLOqC — ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) April 23, 2019

First Chimney than Hem is ok….. Alright I been nice long enough, yall not about to f*** with Bobby and Athena happiness dammit #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/QxLiDqLOqC — ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) April 23, 2019

In the next episode, Bobby will have to face his past again. Titled “Bobby Begins Again,” it goes back to his first day in Los Angeles. He moved to the city after a devastating family tragedy in Minnesota.

The new episode will show how he became Captain of the 118 and when he first met Athena.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on FOX Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear. The Season 2 finale is scheduled for Monday, May 13.

Photo credit: FOX