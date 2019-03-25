‘9-1-1’ Season 3: Fox Renews Ryan Murphy’s Emergency Response Drama

Fox has renewed 9-1-1 for a third season, bringing the Ryan Murphy drama back to its primetime line up next year.

Fox announced a string of renewals on Monday, essentially confirming that its Monday night line up will be exactly the same next season. According to a report by TV By The Numbers, 9-1-1 will be back along with The Resident. Those shows join the animated trifecta of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, all of which have already been renewed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn in a statement.

“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

Fox relies on 9-1-1 as its number one rated drama at the moment. It has an average rating of 1.5 in the live + same day metrics, with 6.22 million total viewers on average. The Resident, meanwhile, averages a 1.0 rating and5.04 million viewers.

The Resident and 9-1-1 are both produced by Fox’s sister studio, 20th Century Fox TV, which officially became the property of Disney last week. This represents the beginning of the two companies’ new working arrangement, and it is clear that they do not intend on trying to fix what isn’t broken.

After this week’s episode, there are only two more installments of 9-1-1 to come this season. On Monday, a new episode titled “Chimney Begins” will air. it will be followed next week by “Fight or Flight.” The final episode of Season 2 is titled “Broken,” though so far its air date has not been set in stone, so the show could take a gap before the finale.

The show is just the latest success from TV guru Ryan Murphy. The screenwriter has done a lot of iconic work in network television, even in the last few years when streaming services were picking up steam. In the past, Murphy created or co-created such series as Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud.



9-1-1 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.