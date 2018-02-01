‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Second Season at Fox

Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 is coming back for a second season at Fox.

The network announced Tuesday that the new star-studded procedural has been renewed almost three weeks since its premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series — starring Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause — follows the lives of first responders as they keep the people of Los Angeles safe from emergencies, and sometimes from themselves.

According to TVLine, the show got off to a strong start in its Jan. 3 premiere, drawing 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating. Not only did it build substantially on its X-Files lead-in (5.2 mil/1.4), but it won the night in the demo and represented the TV season’s best drama launch since ABC’s The Good Doctor.

With DVR playback and multiplatform viewing, that debut audience swelled to 15 million. In Week 2, it dipped to 5.5 mil and a 1.5, placing just behind Modern Family for the demo win.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad [Falchuk] and Tim [Minear] have done it again,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, co-CEOs of the Fox Television Group, in a joint statement. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”

In the first two episodes, the team of first responders have dealt with emergencies from a baby stuck in a sewer pipe to a man hanging from a stalled State Fair roller coaster ride. Murphy has said all emergencies portrayed on the show are ripped from the headlines.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The series also stars Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.