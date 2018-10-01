‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark Teases More ‘Brother, Sister Time’ With Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt joined 9-1-1 as Buck’s brother Maddie for season two, and there will be plenty of more intimate brother-sister bonding moments throughout the new season, star Oliver Stark teased in an exclusive interview.

Maddie arrived in Los Angeles during the season two premiere, after she escaped an abusive relationship. During the episode, there was plenty of brother-sister bonding time, as she decided to live with her brother. Buck also helped her get a new job as a 911 operator, the same role Connie Britton’s Abby Clark had in season one.

However, after an earthquake struck Los Angeles, the siblings didn’t appear together again in the second episode. Stark assured fans there will be more scenes like these in the future.

“We have a lot of stuff. She ends up spending a lot of time at Abby’s apartment with Buck, so yeah, we’ve had plenty of scenes together, which over the next few weeks you’ll get to see play out,” Stark told PopCulture.com.

After the earthquake plot is finished, there is “plenty of brother sister time,” which Stark called a “really nice addition” to 9-1-1.

While it is impossible to replace Britton, Stark praised Hewitt’s on-set professionalism. The former Ghost Whisperer star has been acting since she was 9 years old, after all.

“She steps in and from day one, really brought her A game, and is a lot of fun to have around as well,” Stark explained. “Our relationship is very much, and was immediately very much an almost sibling relationship. We were making fun of each other, but in a very caring way, and yeah, I feel really lucky to get to play those scenes out with her.”

Hewitt is not the only new face on the show. Ryan Guzman joined as firefighter Eddie Diaz. At first, Buck sees Eddie as a rival, but the two quickly became friends in the second episode. Stark praised the writers for moving their relationship beyond the rivalry stage quickly. Eddie has already become the friend Buck never knew he needed, Stark said.

“I’m glad that, even by the end of the first episode really, the writers have moved us past [the rivalry],” Stark said. “I feel like in a lot of TV shows, that… constantly competing would have stayed for a long time, and maybe got a little tiresome. But we were able to move past that very quickly, which I think is true to life. These firefighters have to have each other’s back, and be able to trust each other completely.”

By the end of the second episode, we already saw Buck and Eddie working together well as a team.

“I think it’s almost like Buck didn’t know – and I didn’t know – how much Buck needed or wanted a companion to do the dangerous stuff with, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Stark said. “We get on very well, and I’m looking forward to more craziness, and seeing what we get into together.”

Another important relationship Buck has in the series is with Peter Krause’s firefighter chief Bobby Nash, who serves as a father figure for him. Bobby will be a little distracted by his relationship with Angela Bassett’s police officer Athena, but Stark is sure the relationship will not be completely forgotten.

“It’s not so much in big long scenes, but there are moments between the two which I think hint that it’s very much still there and very much still a real thing for them both,” Stark said.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

