‘9-1-1: Nashville’ to Pay Tribute to Isabelle Tate Following Actress’ Death at 23

9-1-1: Nashville has plans to pay tribute to Isabelle Tate following the late actress’ death on Oct. 19 at the age of 23.

Tate, who made her television debut on the Oct. 9 series premiere of the ABC drama as a character named Julie, will be honored with an in memoriam card during the Oct. 30 episode of the series, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tate died “peacefully” of a “rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease,” her talent agency, The McCray Agency, announced Thursday.

The agency added that Tate’s family “requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.” In lieu of flowers, they requested that donations in her name be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA).



Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a “multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications,” according to the CMTA. “These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

After Tate’s death, The McCray Agency posted a tribute on Instagram reading, “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23.” The tribute continued, “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1: Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Offering sympathies to the actress’ “wonderful mother,” sister Daniella, family and friends,” the tribute concluded, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”

Tate was born in Nashville on Aug. 8, 2002, according to her obituary, and she had recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

9-1-1: Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.