‘9-1-1: Nashville’s Isabelle Tate’s Cause of Death Revealed After Actress Died at 23

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate’s cause of death has been confirmed after she died at age 23 on Oct. 19.

Tate, who made her television debut on the Oct. 9 series premiere of the ABC drama as Julie, died of a “rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease,” her talent agency announced Thursday.

Tate died “peacefully,” The McCray Agency shared in an Instagram Story post, adding that her family “requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.” In lieu of flowers, Tate’s family has requested that donations in her name be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA).

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a “multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications,” according to the CMTA. “These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease made headlines earlier this month when country music legend Alan Jackson, 67, announced that he would be stepping back from performing due to the progression of his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis, which he received in 2021.

After Tate’s death, The McCray Agency posted a tribute on Instagram. “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” read the post. “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1: Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Her talent agency offered sympathies to the actress’ “wonderful mother,” sister Daniella, family and friends. “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many,” the agency concluded.

Tate was born in Nashville on Aug. 8, 2002, according to an obituary for the young star, and she had recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Described as someone who “wanted to change the world,” Tate was someone who loved giving back to her community.

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals—her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” her obituary read. “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.”