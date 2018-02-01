‘9-1-1’: Watch Wedding Guests Fall Two Stories Through the Floor

Wednesday’s all-new 9-1-1 will start with a wedding gone terribly wrong.

In a clip, first released by Entertainment Weekly, of the hit Fox first responder procedural, the team of first reponders led by Peter Krause’s Bobby arrives at the crime scene of a building where a wedding reception was tragically interrupted after the floor collapsed.

The shocking teaser shows wedding guests enjoying a celebratory dance until the floor crumbles, sending dozens of people to fall more than two stories.

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency,” the operator asks.

“Oh my God! The floor… the whole thing just collapsed,” the caller says in a terrified voice.

The first responders, among them Bob, Buck (Oliver Stark) and Hen (Aisha Hinds), show up to the scene ready to assist the injured wedding guests.

Wednesday’s episode will also see 9-1-1 operator Abby (Connie Britton) meet up with Athena (Angela Bassett) as well as the firefighter crew for the first time since the series started, likely related to the previous episode’s cliffhanger ending when Abby’s mother, who suffers from dementia, walks out of her apartment.

This will also be the first time Abby interacts with Buck, who have had several flirtatious phone class throughout the series.

“It was exciting and daunting,” Stark (aka Buck) told TVLine of shooting his first in-person scenes with Abby. “I was actually a little nervous for it. Like, it’s Connie Britton. What if I’m rubbish and she’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ Fortunately, the first-date pressure is taken out a little bit because they’re essentially on a job. They have something else to focus on, but you still get these little undertones of ‘Oh, hi, we’re actually here.’”

TV Line reports that since 9-1-1 doesn’t always do traditional table reads before each episode, Stark says he’d never acted in the same room as Britton, though they try to call each other on the prop phones for their scenes whenever possible.

“It’s always interesting for me when I actually see the episode,” he says. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was doing when she said that line,’ or ‘Oh, that’s the face she was making.’”

The upcoming episode will also delve into Bobby’s (Krause) backstory as an alcoholic father, after last week’s episode where Bobby had a meltdown following the plane crash call.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.