‘7th Heaven’ Reboot Reportedly in the Works

Yet another reboot of a classic television series is in the works.

CBS is currently developing a reboot of classic 90s TV drama 7th Heaven, according to Variety.

None of the original cast members will appear in the new version, as the show is attempting to focus on a more diverse family. However, Jessica Biel, one of the stars of the original series, will executive produce the reboot.

Details on the project are still unknown, and no network or streamer is even attached yet. Anthony Sparks—known for his role as showrunner on Queen Sugar and writer on NBC’s The Blacklist—will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new version of the series.

7th Heaven debuted on The WB (later renamed to The CW) in 1996. It was a major hit and one of the first successes for the network, airing for 11 seasons and over 250 episodes. The series was one of the last produced by TV icon Aaron Spelling (father of Tori Spelling) before his death one decade later.

The plot of the series revolved around Protestant minister Eric Camden, his wife Annie, and their seven children (Matt, Simon, Lucy, Mary, Ruthie, Sam, and David) as they all go through different experiences due to their extensive age range—some of them are young children, and some of them are adults with kids.

The news of the reboot is not without controversy, as Stephen Collins (who played minister Eric on the series) confessed to sexual abuse of multiple minors, with victims still sharing their stories as recently as two months ago.

There are no further details on the reboot of 7th Heaven.