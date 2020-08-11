7 Rules 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Audience Members Have to Follow

Ellen DeGenres finds herself in quite the complicated situation after reports surfaced of a toxic work environment surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In addition, accounts were shared of sexual harassment taking place on set by producers. As a result, the host shared her frustration over all the stories being shared, going as far to say that she would walk away from it all. In a letter she wrote to apologize, DeGeneres noted that when she began the show, she wanted it to be a "place of happiness." Hearing what went on, she admitted that "something changed" in her original discourse for the show, and that she has become "disappointed" in learning that all of this transpired, "Anyone who knows me, knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show." To a lesser degree, other reports came out about some curious practices while on set, including producers seemingly forcing guests who appeared for interviews to complement the host as a way to build up her ego. With everything that has gone on, her show is set to return on Sept. 9, though a live studio audience will not be there due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once audience members are allowed back in, there are a handful of rules those with tickets will need to know, though.

Audience Attire (Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic, Getty) Anyone attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show will have to prepare as if they're going to be on camera. That's because there's a good chance of it happening with all of the audience shots that are seen in a given episode. Guests are told to "dress nicely" with a recommendation of business casual or upscale and trendy attire. Bright colors are preferred and no black or white articles of clothing are allowed. Guests are informed that the studio is cold, a common thing among most sets, so a light jacket is suggested. Anything like group coordinating outfits or shirts with large logos are not allowed. Anyone who shows up breaking one of these rules, if not correctable, may possibly have their entrance denied.

Seating Process The seating process is as simple as everyone in line walking down and picking out a seat or going to an assigned seat. Anyone who has a VIP pass will go into the studio first followed by those labeled "Next Guaranteed." Those are the only two groups of people who are guaranteed to have a spot to watch the show. If seats are available following those two groups, the last group, Standby, will be ushered in on a first come, first serve basis. Anyone with a Standby ticket that doesn't get a seat in the studio will be taken to the Riff Raff Room, which is a room filled with monitors where guests can view the live, uncut footage of what the audience is seeing. This room frequently will have people due to the show overbooking as a way to ensure the audience is always filled.

Belongings Policy (Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show) Ticketgoers are told beforehand to treat the show as if they are boarding an airplane. As such, any sharp objects, needles, mace, weapons, knives or scissors are not allowed. The big difference, though, is that cameras are not permitted into the studio. Considering the majority of people have cell phones and a built-in camera, attendees will be told to completely turn off their phones before walking to their seat. The show adds that they are not responsible for any items that are confiscated.

No Food Allowed This one isn't too surprising. A pretty customary rule for most events, guests are not allowed to bring their own food. Besides making a mess or creating noises, production doesn't want to pan to the audience and find someone taking a big bite out of a homemade ham and cheese sandwich in the fifth row.

Age Requirement (Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Anyone who has watched the show before has likely never seen a child in the crowd. That's because there is an age requirement in order to attend of Degeneres' tapings. Anyone attending must be at least 14 years old and all minors must be accompanied by an adult with proof of age. This includes a high school ID, birth certificate or a passport. The reason for the cutoff at 14 most likely has to do with it being the typical age for a high school freshman across the country.

Gifts Are Allowed While this isn't necessarily a rule per se, it is one of the more stranger things that is allowed. While it's been alleged that producers prepped guests before coming out for an interview to complement the host and tell her that they love the show, it looks like this is set up to allow attendees to butter up the host, as well. Guests are allowed to bring gifts for DeGeneres. Anyone who follows through with this must notify one of the staff members who will take the gift to security for it to be checked and later given to the host. None of these gifts will be hand-delivered by the attendee. There doesn't appear to be any rule as to what is and isn't allowed as a gift.