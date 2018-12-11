50 Cent Reacts After ‘Power’ Production Member Dies From on Set Accident

Power star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson paid tribute to Pedro Jimenez, the production staffer who died in a car accident in New York City early Monday morning. Production on the Starz drama was put on hold out of respect for Jimenez.

“I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, alongside a black box. “My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At around 4:30 a.m. ET Monday morning, Jimenez, 63, was setting up parking cones at the show’s Brooklyn location when a 2006 Ford Explorer struck him. The driver was interviewed by New York Police Department officers and was reportedly also a member of the production staff, reports Deadline. Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a Starz spokesperson told the outlet. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

No cast members were at the set at the time of the accident, as they did not have to report to the set until 7 a.m.

It is not clear when production on the series will resume, but Deadline reports there was a planned holiday break so filming might not start until until early next year.

Power was created by Courtney A. Kemp and was in the middle of filming its sixth season. The show stars Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Jiseph Shokora as Tommy Egan, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe and Lela Loren as Angela Valdes. 50 Cent is an executive producer on the show, and also appears as the character Kanan.

In the series, “Ghost” is a former drug dealer who tries to leave his life of crime so he can build a successful nightclub. Unfortunately, he still has the law on his back and is going through a broken marriage.

The fifth season finished up in September. Starz was planning on airing the sixth season in July, but it is unclear if the delay because of the tragedy will delay its return.

50 Cent recently told Business Insider he is working on a prequel so he can play his character again.

“The prequel is my spin-off. I get the chance to come back. I’m dead. It’s cool, though. It gives the chance to show the world where all of these characters grew in so you can see the defining moments that developed their imperfections that people are attracted to at the moment. It’s exciting. It’s TGE, the golden era,” the actor said.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images