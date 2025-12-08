4 Legendary Shows Returning to TV in January 2026

Four iconic TV series are headed back to the small screen next year.

MeTV, a free channel known for broadcasting classic television series, is going to air some of the best-known TV series from the 1970s and ’80s next year, including Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O and Hart to Hart.

The channel announced the news in a post on Twitter/X last week.

Starting in January 2026, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Hawaii Five-O and Hart to Hart are joining our lineup!

Currently, the station runs plenty of other classic television, including shows like The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Mission: Impossible, Leave it to Beaver, The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason, Matlock, and The Fugitive.

The station also runs plenty of classic Western series during the middle of the week, including Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, and Bonanza.

Several other iconic television series air on the channel at other parts of the week, like M*A*S*H, Dragnet, Everybody Loves Raymond, and The Andy Griffith Show.

MeTV—short for Memorable Entertainment Television—is available on most antenna viewers, on several free internet stations, and more. Click this link to see how to watch the station near you in America.