3 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Episodes We Can’t Wait to Re-Watch on NickSpongeBob This Summer

This summer, it’s all SpongeBob all the time at NickToons.

The channel has revamped itself to NickSpongeBob for a limited time, replacing its usual schedule of back-to-back episodes of classic Nickelodeon favorites with non-stop, 24/7 SpongeBob SquarePants.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg, and centering around a square yellow sponge who lives in Bikini Bottom, the iconic cartoon premiered in 1999 and is currently in its 15th season, meaning there are hundreds of episodes to work through, and some have stood the test of time and remain fan-favorites. These are the three SpongeBob episodes we can’t wait to see on NickSpongeBob this summer!

3. “Graveyard Shift” (Season 2, Episode 16)

Coming in the middle of the second season, and just after fellow iconic episode “Band Geeks,” “Graveyard Shift” remains one of the spookiest, and most memorable, episodes of SpongeBob.

In the 2002, SpongeBob and Squidward have been placed on the night shift after the Krusty Krab begins operating 24 hours a day. Hoping to pass the time — and dampen SpongeBob’s excitement at the 24/7 service — Squidward tells the spooky tale of the Hash-Slinging Slasher, a former fry cook at the Krusty Krab who died and whose vengeful spirit – complete with a rusty spatula for a left hand, glowing red eyes, and a hunch-backed body – haunts the eatery.

However, what is meant to be a bit of fun takes a terrifying turn when lights begin to flicker, there is a call with no one on the line, a mysterious figure matching the Hash-Slinging Slasher’s description gets off a bus. In a hilarious twist, it turns out to just be an ordinary resident hoping to put in an application. Meanwhile, the flickering lights are revealed to be the result of none other than Nosferatu.

2. “Pizza Delivery” (Season 1, Episode 5)

For being a sponge who lives underwater, SpongeBob SquarePants has put out several hit songs that we still love to sing today, among them “The Krusty Krab Pizza.” The fan-favorite character belted out the iconic tune – “The Krusty Krab pizza is the pizza for you and me” – in just the fifth episode of the show, “Pizza Delivery,” which charts his and Squidward’s exhausting journey to deliver a pizza made of Krabby Patties to a customer. However, things go wrong when they find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere, and SpongeBob passes the time with the classic tune.

More than just featuring one of the most beloved songs in the series’ history, “Pizza Delivery” also shone a spotlight on SpongeBob and Squidward’s relationship and helped cement SpongeBob SquarePants as a classic.

1. “Band Geeks” (Season 2, Episode 15)

Despite being one of the show’s earliest episodes, “Band Geeks” is still widely considered to be the most iconic episode of the series to date, and one that fans love to revisit time and time again.

Airing on Nick in 2001 as the 15th episode of the second season, the episode centers around Squidward as he attempts to put together a band to impress his high school rival, Squilliam Fancyson. Despite Bikini Bottoms residents’ seemingly lack of musical talents – Bill Fagerbakke’s Patrick hilariously mutters the line, “Is mayonnaise an instrument?” – everything comes to fruition with a jaw-dropping performance of “Sweet Victory” at the Bubble Bowl. The episode, mostly composed of a series of vignettes, features some of the most memorable, and quotable, moments in the show, making it one that we can’t wait to watch again this summer!