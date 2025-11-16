3 Classic ’90s Christmas Specials Are Airing on Free TV Tonight

There are some throwbacks on TV tonight, ’90s kids!

In addition to an ’80s special starring Pac-man and one of Yogi Bear’s snowy adventures, MeTV Toons is airing several animated Christmas specials/episodes from the ’90s on Sunday night.

All these are free to watch if you have a digital antenna! (Those without a way to receive free, over-the-air broadcast signals will have to check with their satellite or cable provider to see if MeTV Toons is available to them.)

1. “Cave Kid Christmas” (Cave Kids)

‘Cave Kids’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

This 1996 episode of the pint-sized Flintstones spinoff sees Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm visit the North Pole. MeTV Toons has the special scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET, following a classic Flintstones Christmas episode.

2. “Sonic Christmas Blast” (Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog)

‘Sonic Christmas Blast’ (Credit: DIC Entertainment)

In what will be a treat for younger viewers who love the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies, this 1996 animated special sees the Sega mascot save Santa and spoil a festive criminal plot from Doctor Robotnik. MeTV Toons will air it on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

3. “No Time for Christmas” (Taz-Mania)

‘Taz-Mania’ (Credit: Warner Bros. Animation / Fox)

Taz-Mania was the hit animated show that helped give the iconic Looney Tunes character new life in the ’90s. It aired a Christmas episode in 1993, where Taz takes over Santa’s duties to deliver presents. MeTV Toons will air it Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.