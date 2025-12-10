2 More ‘NCIS’ Characters Returning for ‘Origins’

NCIS: Origins is welcoming back two more NCIS characters.

Deadline reports that the prequel has cast Adam Kulbersh and Mark Deklin as NIS Special Agent Felix Betts and NIS Special Agent Dan McLane, respectively.

The two will be appearing in Season 2, Episode 11, “Feelin’ Alright?” alongside recently announced guest star Shea Buckner, who is taking up the mantle of NCIS: New Orleans’ Dwayne Pride, originally played by Scott Bakula. Betts, McLane, and Pride are part of the Fed Five task force that also includes Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Mike Franks (Muse Watson), played by Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid, respectively, in Origins. Betts was originally played by Stuart Margolin in NCIS.

Per the official character descriptions, “Betts is an auditor from the Los Angeles office who is brought in to Pendleton to help a new task force; McLane is a highly revered veteran field agent working out of the Panama office who is called in by the Camp Pendleton team to lead a joint task force aimed at stopping a stolen weapons ring.”

Exact details surrounding the episode have not been released, but it will focus heavily on Dwayne Pride, portrayed by Bakula on all seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans. The newly minted Probationary Special Agent from the NIS Panama office has to resolve past tension with Gibbs as they go undercover on a case.

Adam Kulbersh is known for his role as Murray Fox in the FX dark comedy Better Things. Additional credits include The Thundermans Return, The Furry Fortune, Supercool, Perfect Harmony, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dog with a Blog, and Wake Up, It’s Tuesday! Kulbersh also had one-off appearances as different characters in NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, so Origins won’t be his first jaunt in the franchise.

Mark Deklin had brief stints as Judge Wick Stilton on The Good Fight, Roy on Grace and Frankie, Jack Bowman on Designated Survivor, and Nicholas Deering on Devious Maids. Other notable credits include Blue Bloods, Glamorous, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, Meet Me at Christmas, Major Crimes, Switched for Christmas, GCB, Hawaii Five-0, and Lone Star.

More information on the upcoming Pride-centered episode should be revealed in the coming weeks, but fans will have something to look forward to in the new year. NCIS: Origins is on break until Tuesday, Feb. 24, but the first half of Season 2 and all of Season 1 are streaming on Paramount+.