2 Fox Game Shows Not Airing on Monday

Fox’s primetime schedule is going through major upheaval this week.

The Murdoch-backed broadcast network is shaking up viewers’ plans for the week by removing a bunch of key shows. But, it’s for a big reason: the World Series.

The baseball championship series between the American League-winning Toronto Blue Jays and the National League champion (and defending Word Series winner) Los Angeles Dodgers is set to go at least 5 games. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the first to win four games being declared MLB’s 2025 champion.

Game 3 is slated for Monday night, which means Fox’s two popular game shows will be removed from their usual time slots. Here are the shows that are currently bumped because of the World Series:

1. Celebrity Name That Tune

NAME THAT TUNE: L-R: Randy jackson and Jane Krakowski. (Credit: Fox)

Official Synopsis: “Each one-hour episode of Name That Tune is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, pitting two players against each other as they test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the life-changing $100,000 grand prize.”

2. Celebrity Weakest Link

‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ host Jane Lynch. (Credit: Fox)

Official Synopsis: “In each themed episode, eight celebrities from the worlds of television, sports, or stand-up comedy compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing, these celebs will answer general knowledge questions and bank money as a group across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the weakest link, and the host sends them off with the infamous farewell, ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ The two who make it to the final round will battle it out to determine who wins the banked money for their charity.”