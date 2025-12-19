2 Forgotten ‘Frosty’ Christmas Specials Airing on TV This Weekend

Frosty the Snowman isn’t the only Frosty special getting some love this holiday season.

Two forgotten classic Christmas specials centered on the beloved snowman will be airing this weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TV Insider, both Frosty’s Winter Wonderland and Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July will be airing on AMC and BBC America. Fans will have more luck trying to watch Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, as it will first be airing on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. ET on BBC America and again on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET on AMC and 12 p.m. ET on BBC America.

Premiering on ABC in 1976, the special sees Frosty lonely, so the kids think of making him a wife, Crystal. It’s a standalone sequel to Frosty the Snowman, with Jackie Vernon reprising his voice role as the titular snowman, while Andy Griffith took over as the narrator. The cast also consists of Shelley Winters and Paul Frees. While the special previously aired as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas lineup, AMC took over the license for Frosty’s Winter Wonderland in 2018. Fans can also catch the special on Christmas Eve at 8 a.m. ET. Those with an AMC+ subscription are able to stream it that way as well.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July is a different story in terms of catching it on TV. And the only way to do so is to stay up late or get up early. The special is set to air on AMC at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on AMC. On Sunday, it will be shown at 12:45 a.m. ET on BBC America and 5:30 a.m. ET on AMC. Why it’s on in the middle of the night is unknown, but at the very least, like Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, those who have AMC+ can stream the special.

Released in 1979, Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July centers on Santa Claus having to save Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman from a bad wizard. Mickey Rooney reprises his role as Santa, while Billie Mae Richards and Jackie Vernon reprise Rudolph and Frosty, respectively. This is the last Rankin/Bass production to star the latter two as the fan-favorite characters. Additionally, it is also the final Rankin/Bass production to use Rudolph and Frosty. The cast also consists of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Alan Sues, Shelley Winters, and Paul Frees.