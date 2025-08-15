2 Contestants Edited Out of Controversial Competition Show Following Investigation Into Show’s Hosts

A second MasterChef contestant has been edited out of the BBC series’ current season. Deadline reports a previous participant, Sarah Shafi, was edited out.

Shafi previously revealed they were edited out of season of the British cooking competition show after complaining about now-fired hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode. The hosts were fired following an investigation in which it was uncovered that they made offensive comments.

“One other contributor decided that given recent events they would like not to be included,” noted a spokesperson for the production company. “We have of course accepted their wishes and edited them out of the show.” The individual edited out has requested to remain anonymous.

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 episode featuring John Torode and Gregg Wallace is shown on demand using the BBC iPlayer app on a smart TV, in London. Two new unaired MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule after Gregg Wallace stepped away from hosting the cooking show, a BBC spokesperson said. Picture date: Tuesday December 3, 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Regarding the hosts’ firings, 83 complaints were made against Wallace, including one of unwelcome physical contact. Torode was involved after it was revealed that he made a racist remark in 2018.

Wallace, who has autism, claims his actions were misunderstood and believes he has been a victim of discriminatory practices. He recently told The Sun newspaper he was “so sorry” for upsetting people, but claims he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher.” Torode claims he has “no recollection” of the incident in which he was alleged to make a racist statement, and called its use “wholly unacceptable.”

The BBC has faced backlash for airing the season despite the controversy. “In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters,” the broadcaster has said in a statement regarding airing the show. “However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”