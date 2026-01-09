2 CBS Morning Show Personalities Recently Quit

A CBS morning show lost two personalities before 2025 ended.

Per The Tennessean, Rebecca Schleicher and Ben Hill of NewsChannel 5 in Nashville announced they’d be leaving in November.

Schleicher, a 10-year traffic anchor, and Hill, who co-anchored the morning show for five years, appeared on-screen together on Nov. 3 to inform viewers that they were leaving the show on Nov. 14 to pursue opportunities outside the news media. “After nearly 20 years in the news business, I feel called to make a change,” said Hill. “Our kids are growing fast, and I don’t want to miss a moment with them.”

“This is a bittersweet time for NewsChannel 5,” said News Director Sandy Boonstra. “Both Ben and Rebecca have been important members of our team, and we will miss their warmth, compassion, and dedication to serving our neighbors. At the same time, we respect the personal decisions both have made to spend more time with family and turn off the 2 a.m. alarm clock.”

After saying on air that her decision to quit was “extremely tough,” Schleicher took to Instagram to expand on her statement, saying it is “with great excitement, some sadness, and a whole lot of gratitude, it’s time for my family and for me to begin a new chapter as I embark on a journey outside of local news.”

She joined WTVF as a reporter in May 2015 after working as a morning anchor and reporter at the Fox Network affiliate in Oklahoma City. She was promoted two years later as the station’s traffic anchor, and in that time, “the sacrifices and demanding hours were absolutely worth it as I landed at my dream station, in my dream role, and in the best city in the country,” Schleicher said. “But the only constant in life is change. When I was offered a position that will allow me to keep growing while spending more time with the people who matter most, I couldn’t turn it down.”

While Schleicher revealed she would be staying in Nashville with her husband, Drew, and their toddler, Elle, she didn’t share any more details on what the future holds for her. But it’s clear that she and Hill will both be missed, as evening show co-anchor Carrie Sharp told them on-air, “Our hearts are broken.”