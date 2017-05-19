’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Tom Everett Scott Speaks Out About The Controversial Show

Tom Everett Scott, one of the stars of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, believes that the controversial series is helping suicidal teens come forward with their issues.

"I think that a lot of conversation is happening now because of the show and what it presents as life for high schoolers and kids," Scott said during an interview with Page Six. "I just hope in the big picture that something positive comes out of it."

The show has been a cause of disruption due to the way teen suicide is depicted. Some schools have been pushing back against Netflix urging parents to not let their kids watch the series claiming it "romanticizes" teen suicide, which is graphically depicted on screen.

Tom Everett Scott says that the show has been important in that the subject of suicide prevention has been brought to the spotlight.

"I just hope that the people who are hurting would come forward and try to talk about it … It's hard, it's a crazy TV show, but there are some serious issues that are starting to be talked about," he said.

Showrunner Brian Yorkey has also spoken out about the series – which is an adaptation of a book by Jay Asher – and has revealed some of his plans for the future.

"I think that there is so much that's fascinating about the way we grieve, the way we recover, the way we learn to take better care of each other," Yorkey said. "I have heard from a number of people, 'Well we heard all her tapes so her story is done.' That's leaving aside the fact that for every tape there's another person who has a story, which is the person Hannah mentions on her tape. We saw Hannah's version of events unfold, but there's a lot more to be told also about those characters."

According to Yorkey, Katherine Langford's lead character Hannah will continue to play a central role in the plot.

"I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah's death?" Yorkey asked. "Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we'll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That's going to take us into the past, into Hannah's story."

Even though 13 Reasons Why has caused such a heated reaction, Netflix has recently officially renewed the show for a second season.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to one of the resources below:

National Suicide Prevention online chat

National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

