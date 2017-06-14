13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Teases Season Two With New Photo

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why, recent shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the series’ first shoots for season two.

The 21-year-old actress uploaded a photo of Hannah’s signature boots to her Instagram story just a day after filming for season two began.

She caption the photo “Season 2 Back in her shoes.”

Langford has since deleted the tease, but fan accounts were quick to keep the receipts. You can see the re-posted photo above.

That wasn’t the only sneak peek fans got of the Netflix favorite’s new season.

Fans living around the show’s filming area in Martinez, California, snapped pics of the scenes being filmed. The photos show Katherine and Devin Druid, who plays Tyler Down, in a park together.

Katherine spotted on set of ’13 Reasons Why’ in California. pic.twitter.com/GofTKptTrV — Katherine Langford (@LangfordUpdates) June 13, 2017

It’s not clear whether the two are interacting the whole time, or Tyler is just stalking her, as he did during one of season one’s flashbacks. But there is some sort of conversation happening between the two.

The show’s return to production was outed by star, Christian Narvarro, who portrays Tony. He posted a few social media posts that signified the show’s start.

“Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then followed that up with an Instagram post captioned, “How do I get into character you ask? Well first I like to read the script, then I like to…who am I kidding? I just throw the jacket on, and #justlikethat Tony is back. #season2 #13reasonswhy #justasexcitedasyouare.”

All 13 of 13 Reasons Why‘s episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. Season two is expected to premiere some time next year.