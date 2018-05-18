’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Canceled After Texas School Shooting

Netflix announced on Friday following the Santa Fe High School shooting that the Season 2 premiere of 13 Reasons Why in Los Angeles, California has been canceled.

‘Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight,” Netflix said in a statement.

The cancellation stems from the second season’s plot revolving around a thwarted school shooting attempt.

In light of events in Santa Fe, the show’s decision came after the murder of nine students and one teacher Friday’s shooting that marks the 22nd of the year in the U.S.

The first season of the Netflix series ended with character Tyler Down entering Liberty High School with multiple firearms. Series creator Brian Yorkley addressed the speculation surrounding a potential shooting in the show mere days before Friday’s shooting.

“With Tyler, we are very interested in trying to understand the mindset of a young man who has been bullied, is suffering from severe social isolation and might be thinking about making a tragic choice in response to those feelings,” Yorkey told USA Today. “Without giving anything away, we’re much more interested in exploring his experience than we are in expressing the worst possible outcome.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reported that suspected shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis was wearing a trenchcoat when he entered the building. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a press conference that he also used a .38 revolver to kill the 10 victims.

“Neither of these weapons were owned or legally possessed by the shooter,” Abbott said, noting instead they were legally owned by his father.

“I have no information if the father was aware the son had taken these weapons,” Abbott said.

Abbott also mentioned that police found the suspect’s journal, which indicated he was suicidal.

“We also know information already that the shooter has information contained in journals on his computer and his cell phone that he said that not only did he want to commit the shooting, but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting,” he said.

“As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide, that he wanted to take his own life earlier,” Abbott added.

Donald Trump addressed the situation via press conference.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” the president said Friday from the East Room of the White House. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now.”

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack,” Trump continued.