’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Has Started Filming

Well, that was quick. Not long after Netflix ordered a second season of its controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why, the actors have gone back to work on the new episodes.

Christian Narvarro, who portrays fan-favorite character Tony on the series, tweeted out a message on Monday morning that had fans of the show in a frenzy.

He said, “Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic.”

The tweet was fairly straight-forward, stating that he’s already back on set for the next season of 13 Reasons Why, and that he’s clearly excited about what’s coming next.

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

Some may be skeptical, stating that he could be filming the next season of any number of shows. However, the emojis at the end of the tweet were more than enough to prove that 13 Reasons Why was the show in question.

He followed up the message with emojis depicting headphones – representative of the tapes left behind by Hannah Baker – and a sports car – like the one his character drives in the series.

On Sunday, Navarro hinted that he was preparing for the new season with a video he posted on Instagram, where he put on Tony’s leather jacket. The bottom corner of the frame included the message “Tony is back…”

How do I get into character you ask? Well first I like to read the script, then I like to…who am I kidding? I just throw the jacket on, and #justlikethat Tony is back. #season2 #13reasonswhy #justasexcitedasyouare. A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

The first season of 13 Reasons Why caused quite the stir online, as it followed the story of a teenage girl who had committed suicide. Some bashed the series, claiming that it glorified the act of suicide. Others praises the show for its bold dive into the minds of teens, addressing their problems in a way most other movies and TV shows won’t.

Not many believed that the series would get a second season, due to the fact that Hannah’s entire story unfolded in the 13 episodes. It was also brought up that the book the series is based on – a Jay Asher novel of the same name – doesn’t have a sequel.

However, 13 Reasons Why became wildly popular after its debut, and the first season ended openly enough that a fans would be willing to return for more episodes if they were ordered.

There is no current premiere date for the second season of 13 Reasons Why, but the entire first installment is streaming on Netflix.

