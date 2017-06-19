13 Reasons Why: Hannah Baker Instagram Account Shows Character’s Final Days

The Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why has been controversial due to its depiction of suicide as revenge. However, the heartbreaking story of the deceased Hannah Baker is one reason the show has such a devoted following. Now fans can get an even better peek of the character’s thought process via a promotional Instagram account.

Yep. I’m in a bow tie. 🙄 #firstday A post shared by Hannah Baker (@itsmehannahbaker) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

The account (@itsmehannahbaker) was made as part of a viral marketing campaign for the show’s premiere earlier this year, and it shows the events leading up to Hannah’s suicide from her perspective.

Looking through the feed, you can see Hannah’s life through the lense of a teenager’s Instagram account, which makes it the more harrowing to see as fans wait for season two.

Things start at the character’s first day at the movie theater, where she first meets protagonist Clay Jensen, and lead all the way up to Hannah recording tapes and leaving a map.

What makes the posts particularly intriguing is that its not just stills from the show. These are mostly cell-phone-quality photos taken on set from the character’s perspective.

We see goofy photos of her brief love interest Justin Foley, candid coffee shop shots and re-posted selfies with other classmates.

Can’t get enough of @courtney.crimsen! 👯 A post shared by Hannah Baker (@itsmehannahbaker) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Speaking of those classmates, Netflix also made Instagram accounts for all the other main cast members. While they’re all set to private, everyone from big players like Clay to more minor ones like Ryan Shaver have mocked up accounts.

Unfortunately, they don’t have the same attention to detail as the Hannah Baker page, but it’s still fun to immerse yourself in the world of 13 Reasons Why in another medium.

Maybe this time you’ll listen. A post shared by Hannah Baker (@itsmehannahbaker) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

All 13 of 13 Reasons Why‘s episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. Season two is expected to premiere some time next year.