100 Best Shows in the Current Golden Age of TV

While the wide world of television has had more than its fair share of iconic moments in the past, there are a number of show on right now that deserve recognition.

Sure, Frasier and The West Wing were great shows, but it’s OK to forgo nostalgia once in a while and enjoy a series that is current.

In order to showcase all the fantastic viewing options that modern TV has to offer, the fine editors over at TV Guide have put together a list of the 100 best shows. We have adapted that list below.

Scroll down to check out the list

1 – 10

1. The Good Place (NBC) / Starring: Kristen Bell and Ted Danson

Ways to Watch: Netflix

2. Atlanta (FX) / Starring: Donald Glover and Lakeith Stanfield

Ways to Watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

3. Better Call Saul (AMC) / Starring: Bob Odenkirk

Ways to Watch: Netflix

4. One Day at a Time (Netflix) / Starring: Justina Machado

Ways to Watch: Netflix

5. Killing Eve (BBC America) / Starring: Sandra Oh

Ways to Watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)

6. Game of Thrones (HBO) / Starring: Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey

Ways to Watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

7. Stranger Things (Netflix) / Starring: Winona Ryder

Ways to Watch: Netflix

8. Big Little Lies (HBO) / Starring: Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern

Ways to Watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

9. This Is Us (NBC) / Starring: Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown

Ways to Watch: Hulu

10. Bob’s Burgers (Fox) / Starring: H. Jon Benjamin and Dan Mintz

Ways to Watch: Hulu

11 – 20

11. Jane the Virgin (The CW) / Starring: Gina Rodriguez

Ways to watch: Netflix

12. Queer Eye (Netflix) / Starring: The new “Fab Five”

Ways to watch: Netflix

13. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) / Starring: Rachel Bloom

Ways to watch: Netflix

14. Dear White People (Netflix) / Starring: Logan Browning

Ways to watch: Netflix

15. Black Mirror (Netflix) / Starring: Various Stars

Ways to watch: Netflix

16. GLOW (Netflix) / Starring: Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin

Ways to watch: Netflix

17. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) / Starring: Elisabeth Moss

Ways to watch: Hulu

18. Westworld (HBO) / Starring: Evan Rachel Wood

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

19. Better Things (FXX) / Starring: Pamela Adlon and Mikey Madison

Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

20. Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network) / Starring: Justin Roiland

Ways to watch: Hulu

21 – 30

21. Veep (HBO) / Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

22. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) / Starring: Lisa Vanderpump

Ways to watch: Hulu

23. Barry (HBO) / Starring: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

24. The Crown (Netflix) / Starring: Claire Foy and Matt Smitth

Ways to watch: Netflix

25. Nathan for You (Comedy Central) / Starring: Nathan Fielder

Ways to watch: Comedy Central, Hulu

26. The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4) / Starring: Noel Fielding

Ways to watch: PBS, Netflix

27. Claws (TNT) / Starring: Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, and Jenn Lyon

Ways to watch: Hulu

28. Insecure (HBO) / Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, and Yvonne Orji

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

29. Vida (Starz) / Starring: Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada

Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

30. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) / Starring: Jason Isaacs

Ways to watch: CBS All Access

31 – 40

31. Mindhunter (Netflix) / Starring: Jonathan Groff and Cotter Smith

Ways to watch: Netflix

32. Wynonna Earp (Syfy) / Starring: Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon

Ways to watch: Netflix

33. American Vandal (Netflix) / Starring: Jimmy Tatro

Ways to watch: Netflix

34. black-ish (ABC) / Starring: Anthony Anderson

Ways to watch: Hulu

35. The Terror (AMC) / Starring: Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)

36. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) / Starring: Andy Samberg

Ways to watch: Hulu

37. The Bold Type (Freeform) / Starring: Katie Stevens

Ways to watch: Hulu

38. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) / Starring: Alex Borstein

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime

39. Fargo (FX) / Starring: Ewan McGregor (season 3)

Ways to watch: Hulu

40. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) / Starring: Charlie Day

Ways to watch: Hulu

41 – 50

41. Outlander (Starz) / Starring: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

42. Doctor Who (BBC America) / Starring: Jodie Whittaker

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime

43. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) / Talk Show

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

44. Counterpart (Starz) / Starring: J. K. Simmons and Olivia Williams

Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

45. Nailed It! (Netflix) / Starring: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Ways to watch: Netflix

46. Dark (Netflix) / Starring: Louis Hofmann and Sebastian Rudolph

Ways to watch: Netflix

47. BoJack Horseman (Netflix) / Starring: Will Arnett and Aaron Paul

Ways to watch: Netflix

48. Pose (FX) / Starring: Evan Peters and James Van Der Beek

Ways to watch: FX+

49. Baskets (FX) / Starring: Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson

Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now

50. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network) / Starring: Zach Callison

Ways to watch: Hulu, CartoonNetwork.com

51 – 60

51. The Expanse (Amazon) / Starring: Thomas Jane and Cas Anvar

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime

52. Big Brother (CBS) / Starring: Julie Chen

Ways to watch: CBS All Access, CBS

53. Catastrophe (Amazon) / Starring: Rob Delaney

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime

54. Shark Tank (ABC) / Starring: Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner

Ways to watch: Hulu, ABC

55. RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) / Starring: RuPaul and Michelle Visage

Ways to watch: Vh1

56. On My Block (Netflix) / Starring: Sierra Capri and Jason Genao

Ways to watch: Netflix

57. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform) / Starring: Olivia Holt

Ways to watch: Freeform, Hulu

58. Legion (FX) / Starring: Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza

Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now, Hulu

59. The Chi (Showtime) / Starring: Jason Mitchell and Jacob Latimore

Ways to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

60. grown-ish (Freeform) / Starring: Yara Shahidi and Deon Cole

Ways to watch: Freeform, Hulu

61 – 70

61. Vikings (History) / Starring: Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick

Ways to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime

62. Chef’s Table (Netflix) / Starring: Various High-Profile Chef’s

Ways to watch: Netflix

63. Power (Starz) / Starring: Omari Hardwick and 50 Cent

Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on, Hulu

64. Riverdale (The CW) / Starring: KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch

Ways to watch: Netflix

65. Search Party (TBS) / Starring: Alia Shawkat and John Early

Ways to watch: TBS

66. Schitt’s Creek (Pop) / Starring: Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy

Ways to watch: Pop, Netflix

67. Mr. Robot (USA) / Starring: Rami Malek and Christian Slater

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime, USA

68. The Good Fight (CBS All Access) / Starring: Christine Baranski

Ways to watch: CBS All Access

69. Archer (FXX) / Starring: H. Jon Benjamin and Judy Greer

Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

70. Altered Carbon (Netflix) / Starring: Joel Kinnaman

Ways to watch: Netflix

71 – 80

71. Good Girls (NBC) / Starring: Christina Hendricks and Retta

Ways to watch: Hulu

72. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) / Talk Show

Ways to watch: CBS,CBS All Access

73. Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) / Starring: Chris Harrison

Ways to watch: ABC, Hulu

74. Silicon Valley (HBO) / Starring: Thomas Middleditch

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

75. Billions (Showtime) / Starring: Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis

Ways to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

76. Fleabag (BBC Three, Amazon) / Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Ways to watch: Amazon Prime

77. Shameless (Showtime) / Starring: Emmy Rossum

How to watch: Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

78. Younger (TV Land) / Starring: Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff

Ways to watch: Hulu, TV Land

79. The 100 (The CW) / Starring: Eliza Taylor and Paige Turco

Ways to watch: Netflix

80. Black Lightning (The CW) / Starring: Cress Williams

Ways to watch: Netflix

81 – 90

81. iZombie (The CW) / Starring: Rose McIver and Rahul Kohli

Ways to watch: Netflix

82. The End of the F***ing World (Netflix) / Starring: Alex Lawther

Ways to watch: Netflix

83. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix) / Starring: Krysten Ritter

Ways to watch: Netflix

84. Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) / Starring: Taylor Schilling

Ways to watch: Netflix

85. You’re the Worst (FXX) / Starring: Chris Geere and Aya Cash

Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

86. Chicago Fire (NBC) / Starring: Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney

Ways to watch: Hulu

87. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Netflix) / Talk Show

Ways to watch: Netflix

88. Preacher (AMC) / Starring: Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga

Ways to watch: AMC, Hulu

89. The Voice (NBC) / Starring: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine

Ways to watch: Clips available on NBC and Hulu

90. American Horror Story (FX) / Starring: Sarah Paulson

Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now, Netflix, Hulu

91 – 100

91. The Gifted (Fox) / Starring: Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker

Ways to watch: Fox, Hulu

92. Hard Knocks (HBO) / Sports Documentary Series

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

93. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) / Starring: Ralph Macchio

Ways to watch: YouTube

94. WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) / Starring: Seth Rollins

Ways to watch: Hulu, USA

95. The Magicians (Syfy) / Starring: Jason Ralph and Stella Maeve

Ways to watch: Syfy, Netflix

96. Grantchester (ITV) / Starring: James Norton and Robson Green

How to watch: Amazon Prime

97. High Maintenance (HBO) / Starring: Ben Sinclair

Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

98. Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (YouTube Premium) / Starring: Ryan Hansen, Samira Wiley, and Aly Michalka

Ways to watch: YouTube

99. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) / Starring: Katherine Langford

Ways to watch: Netflix

100. Southern Charm (Bravo) / Starring: Craig Conover

Ways to watch: Hulu