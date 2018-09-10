100 Best Shows in the Current Golden Age of TV

While the wide world of television has had more than its fair share of iconic moments in the past, there are a number of show on right now that deserve recognition.
Sure, Frasier and The West Wing were great shows, but it’s OK to forgo nostalgia once in a while and enjoy a series that is current.
In order to showcase all the fantastic viewing options that modern TV has to offer, the fine editors over at TV Guide have put together a list of the 100 best shows. We have adapted that list below.
1 – 10
1. The Good Place (NBC) / Starring: Kristen Bell and Ted Danson
Ways to Watch: Netflix
2. Atlanta (FX) / Starring: Donald Glover and Lakeith Stanfield
Ways to Watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now
3. Better Call Saul (AMC) / Starring: Bob Odenkirk
Ways to Watch: Netflix
4. One Day at a Time (Netflix) / Starring: Justina Machado
Ways to Watch: Netflix
5. Killing Eve (BBC America) / Starring: Sandra Oh
Ways to Watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)
6. Game of Thrones (HBO) / Starring: Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey
Ways to Watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
7. Stranger Things (Netflix) / Starring: Winona Ryder
Ways to Watch: Netflix
8. Big Little Lies (HBO) / Starring: Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern
Ways to Watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
9. This Is Us (NBC) / Starring: Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown
Ways to Watch: Hulu
10. Bob’s Burgers (Fox) / Starring: H. Jon Benjamin and Dan Mintz
Ways to Watch: Hulu
11 – 20
11. Jane the Virgin (The CW) / Starring: Gina Rodriguez
Ways to watch: Netflix
12. Queer Eye (Netflix) / Starring: The new “Fab Five”
Ways to watch: Netflix
13. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) / Starring: Rachel Bloom
Ways to watch: Netflix
14. Dear White People (Netflix) / Starring: Logan Browning
Ways to watch: Netflix
15. Black Mirror (Netflix) / Starring: Various Stars
Ways to watch: Netflix
16. GLOW (Netflix) / Starring: Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin
Ways to watch: Netflix
17. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) / Starring: Elisabeth Moss
Ways to watch: Hulu
18. Westworld (HBO) / Starring: Evan Rachel Wood
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
19. Better Things (FXX) / Starring: Pamela Adlon and Mikey Madison
Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now
20. Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network) / Starring: Justin Roiland
Ways to watch: Hulu
21 – 30
21. Veep (HBO) / Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
22. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) / Starring: Lisa Vanderpump
Ways to watch: Hulu
23. Barry (HBO) / Starring: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
24. The Crown (Netflix) / Starring: Claire Foy and Matt Smitth
Ways to watch: Netflix
25. Nathan for You (Comedy Central) / Starring: Nathan Fielder
Ways to watch: Comedy Central, Hulu
26. The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4) / Starring: Noel Fielding
Ways to watch: PBS, Netflix
27. Claws (TNT) / Starring: Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, and Jenn Lyon
Ways to watch: Hulu
28. Insecure (HBO) / Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, and Yvonne Orji
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
29. Vida (Starz) / Starring: Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada
Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on
30. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) / Starring: Jason Isaacs
Ways to watch: CBS All Access
31 – 40
31. Mindhunter (Netflix) / Starring: Jonathan Groff and Cotter Smith
Ways to watch: Netflix
32. Wynonna Earp (Syfy) / Starring: Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon
Ways to watch: Netflix
33. American Vandal (Netflix) / Starring: Jimmy Tatro
Ways to watch: Netflix
34. black-ish (ABC) / Starring: Anthony Anderson
Ways to watch: Hulu
35. The Terror (AMC) / Starring: Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)
36. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) / Starring: Andy Samberg
Ways to watch: Hulu
37. The Bold Type (Freeform) / Starring: Katie Stevens
Ways to watch: Hulu
38. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) / Starring: Alex Borstein
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime
39. Fargo (FX) / Starring: Ewan McGregor (season 3)
Ways to watch: Hulu
40. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) / Starring: Charlie Day
Ways to watch: Hulu
41 – 50
41. Outlander (Starz) / Starring: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on
42. Doctor Who (BBC America) / Starring: Jodie Whittaker
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime
43. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) / Talk Show
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
44. Counterpart (Starz) / Starring: J. K. Simmons and Olivia Williams
Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on
45. Nailed It! (Netflix) / Starring: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres
Ways to watch: Netflix
46. Dark (Netflix) / Starring: Louis Hofmann and Sebastian Rudolph
Ways to watch: Netflix
47. BoJack Horseman (Netflix) / Starring: Will Arnett and Aaron Paul
Ways to watch: Netflix
48. Pose (FX) / Starring: Evan Peters and James Van Der Beek
Ways to watch: FX+
49. Baskets (FX) / Starring: Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson
Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now
50. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network) / Starring: Zach Callison
Ways to watch: Hulu, CartoonNetwork.com
51 – 60
51. The Expanse (Amazon) / Starring: Thomas Jane and Cas Anvar
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime
52. Big Brother (CBS) / Starring: Julie Chen
Ways to watch: CBS All Access, CBS
53. Catastrophe (Amazon) / Starring: Rob Delaney
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime
54. Shark Tank (ABC) / Starring: Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner
Ways to watch: Hulu, ABC
55. RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) / Starring: RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Ways to watch: Vh1
56. On My Block (Netflix) / Starring: Sierra Capri and Jason Genao
Ways to watch: Netflix
57. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform) / Starring: Olivia Holt
Ways to watch: Freeform, Hulu
58. Legion (FX) / Starring: Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza
Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now, Hulu
59. The Chi (Showtime) / Starring: Jason Mitchell and Jacob Latimore
Ways to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on
60. grown-ish (Freeform) / Starring: Yara Shahidi and Deon Cole
Ways to watch: Freeform, Hulu
61 – 70
61. Vikings (History) / Starring: Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick
Ways to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime
62. Chef’s Table (Netflix) / Starring: Various High-Profile Chef’s
Ways to watch: Netflix
63. Power (Starz) / Starring: Omari Hardwick and 50 Cent
Ways to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on, Hulu
64. Riverdale (The CW) / Starring: KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch
Ways to watch: Netflix
65. Search Party (TBS) / Starring: Alia Shawkat and John Early
Ways to watch: TBS
66. Schitt’s Creek (Pop) / Starring: Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy
Ways to watch: Pop, Netflix
67. Mr. Robot (USA) / Starring: Rami Malek and Christian Slater
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime, USA
68. The Good Fight (CBS All Access) / Starring: Christine Baranski
Ways to watch: CBS All Access
69. Archer (FXX) / Starring: H. Jon Benjamin and Judy Greer
Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now
70. Altered Carbon (Netflix) / Starring: Joel Kinnaman
Ways to watch: Netflix
71 – 80
71. Good Girls (NBC) / Starring: Christina Hendricks and Retta
Ways to watch: Hulu
72. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) / Talk Show
Ways to watch: CBS,CBS All Access
73. Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) / Starring: Chris Harrison
Ways to watch: ABC, Hulu
74. Silicon Valley (HBO) / Starring: Thomas Middleditch
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
75. Billions (Showtime) / Starring: Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis
Ways to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on
76. Fleabag (BBC Three, Amazon) / Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Ways to watch: Amazon Prime
77. Shameless (Showtime) / Starring: Emmy Rossum
How to watch: Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on
78. Younger (TV Land) / Starring: Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff
Ways to watch: Hulu, TV Land
79. The 100 (The CW) / Starring: Eliza Taylor and Paige Turco
Ways to watch: Netflix
80. Black Lightning (The CW) / Starring: Cress Williams
Ways to watch: Netflix
81 – 90
81. iZombie (The CW) / Starring: Rose McIver and Rahul Kohli
Ways to watch: Netflix
82. The End of the F***ing World (Netflix) / Starring: Alex Lawther
Ways to watch: Netflix
83. Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix) / Starring: Krysten Ritter
Ways to watch: Netflix
84. Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) / Starring: Taylor Schilling
Ways to watch: Netflix
85. You’re the Worst (FXX) / Starring: Chris Geere and Aya Cash
Ways to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now
86. Chicago Fire (NBC) / Starring: Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney
Ways to watch: Hulu
87. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Netflix) / Talk Show
Ways to watch: Netflix
88. Preacher (AMC) / Starring: Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga
Ways to watch: AMC, Hulu
89. The Voice (NBC) / Starring: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine
Ways to watch: Clips available on NBC and Hulu
90. American Horror Story (FX) / Starring: Sarah Paulson
Ways to watch: FX+, FX Now, Netflix, Hulu
91 – 100
91. The Gifted (Fox) / Starring: Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker
Ways to watch: Fox, Hulu
92. Hard Knocks (HBO) / Sports Documentary Series
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
93. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) / Starring: Ralph Macchio
Ways to watch: YouTube
94. WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) / Starring: Seth Rollins
Ways to watch: Hulu, USA
95. The Magicians (Syfy) / Starring: Jason Ralph and Stella Maeve
Ways to watch: Syfy, Netflix
96. Grantchester (ITV) / Starring: James Norton and Robson Green
How to watch: Amazon Prime
97. High Maintenance (HBO) / Starring: Ben Sinclair
Ways to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on
98. Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (YouTube Premium) / Starring: Ryan Hansen, Samira Wiley, and Aly Michalka
Ways to watch: YouTube
99. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) / Starring: Katherine Langford
Ways to watch: Netflix
100. Southern Charm (Bravo) / Starring: Craig Conover
Ways to watch: Hulu