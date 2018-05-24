10 Summer Shows You Forgot Were Canceled

Summer TV season is about to begin, but some of your favorites might have been axed while you weren’t looking.

As television favorites go on their well-deserved summer breaks, networks release all kinds of series, from variety shows to scripted dramas and comedies, to appeal to those staying inside during hot summer nights.

But not all shows become hits with summer audiences, some of them quietly coming to an end without much publicity. While we don’t like being the bearers of bad news, scroll through to see some fan-favorite summer series that won’t be returning for new seasons in 2018.

Boy Band

The ABC reality competition series featured young male vocalists competing to become a member of a new five-piece boy band.

At the end of the 10-episode first season, Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon and Michael Conor became the new members of the boy band, In Real Life. The series was hosted by”architects” Rita Ora and Nick Carter, Emma Bunton and Timbaland, who served to guide the contestants.

While the network has not officially canceled the series, it is not expected to return for a second season this summer.

The Carmichael Show

Fans of the NBC summer comedy were sad when news broke The Carmichael Show wouldn’t be returning for a fourth season after creator and star Jerrod Carmichael revealed he would be exiting the show after cast options expired in June 2017.

Difficult People

The Hulu comedy starring Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner, as fictionalized versions of themselves, was canceled last November after three seasons.

Season 3 of the series saw Julie embarking on a season long quest for happiness. Meanwhile, Billy begins to sour on New York, just as he begins to fall for his first real boyfriend (John Cho). The series also starred Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak, Gabourey Sidibe, and Cole Escola. 28 episodes of the series were produced in total.

Gypsy

The Naomi Watts-led Netflix series debuted at the end of June 2017 and was canceled in August. The development was a surprise at the time as a writers room been convened for a season two.

The show centered on a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives.

Disjointed

The Netflix multi-camera series starring Kathy Bates as a lifelong advocate for marijuana legalization, and owns an LA-are dispensary was canceled after one season.

The show released the first 10 episodes of the season in August and the second half in January. The announcement of the cancellation came in February.

Lopez

George Lopez’s semi-autobiographical single camera comedy series aired on TV Land for two seasons.

Following a fictionalized version of Lopez as he balances being a stand-up comedian and his personal life, the series involved Lopez trying to get a residency in Vegas on its first season, and pitching a new detective show to different networks.

The series was canceled after two seasons in November 2017.

The Night Shift

The NBC medical drama was a staple on the network’s summer slate running for four seasons and 45 episodes. The series followed the lies of the staff who work the late night shift in the emergency room at San Antonio Memorial Hospital.

The series was canceled in October 2017.

Playing House

The entertainment industry did not deserve USA Network’s Playing House.

The comedy created and starring Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair was canceled last fall after three seasons despite a massive cult following.

The third season saw an emotional storyline that mirrors real life for St. Clair. The co-creator and star’s character Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer, which St. Clair herself successfully beat through reconstruction surgery, 16 rounds of chemo, and radiation.

Still Star-Crossed

The Shondaland-produced sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was first airing in the post-Bachelorette timeslot in 2017 before being moved to Saturday nights for the remainder of its first and only season.

Zoo

The show based on the James Patterson and Michael Ridge drama was a cult favorite for summer TV fans. The series, starring James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, Nora Arnezeder and Billy Burke, follows a group of varied professionals who investigates the mysterious pandemic of violent animal attacks upon humans all over the world.

CBS canceled the series after three seasons in October 2017.