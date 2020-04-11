'Yellowstone' Viewers Really Want Season 3 Early to Watch While Quarantined

Yellowstone Season 3 is poised for a June 17 debut on the Paramount Network, but fans are hoping to see it even sooner. A majority of the U.S. is under quarantine advisement as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Many states are also under "safer at home" orders, which requires citizens to stay inside unless they're leaving for essentials needs, such as groceries or health care. All this time at home has caused streaming and TV viewership to spike, with Americans turning to their favorite programs (as well as new hits like Netflix's Tiger King) to pass the time and distract themselves from the world's problems. Yellowstone fans are no different and are hoping to see new episodes early.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Yellowstone viewers around Twitter keep wondering if Paramount Network could take advantage of this new time at home and drop the season early. Lots of users want it, and it would surely continue the ratings successes that the Kevin Costner-led drama has given the network, which launched in 2018 after Spike TV was rebranded.

There is no word yet on if Paramount Network is considering moving up Yellowstone Season 3, and it's worth noting doing so could cause a gap in original programming for the network after it airs. (Production on nearly every U.S. TV show's production has been shut down due to the pandemic.) However, that has not stopped fans from asking. Scroll through to see what Yellowstone fans having saying about the desired Yellowstone Season 3 drop.